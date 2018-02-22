YoungArts Miami Students Show Socially Conscious Work

Every year, high-school students from across the nation travel to Miami’s National YoungArts campus to present their work. For a week, these aspiring artists take part in workshops, master classes as YoungArts winners — a distinction that comes with funding apart from recognition.

The winners gain access to tutelage from distinguished artists in the field, along with grants to fund their endeavors. And they often go on to become masters in their chosen disciplines. Well-known YoungArts alumni include actors Viola Davis and Kerry Washington and singer Josh Groban. Local alums include artists Daniel Arsham, Hernan Bas, and Naomi Fisher.

Now it's time to see what this year’s crop of winners has produced. According to curator Rosie Gordon-Wallace, their work draws from a wide range of influences.