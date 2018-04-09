Young Leaders Summit Teaches Miami Activists How to Organize

Hashtags and rallies are important parts of raising awareness and calling the public’s attention to an issue, but sustaining engagement and momentum requires more than that. If the #NeverAgain movement – or any other movement – is going to last, activists need to learn a lot of truths about organizing and activism from those who have come before them.

That transfer of knowledge is exactly what the Young Leaders Summit set out to facilitate, engaging with students and young activists from around South Florida on Saturday. Held at Miami-Dade College’s Kendall Campus, with another event being held simultaneously in Broward, the Summit was all about teaching young people substantive skillsets that would help them help themselves and their causes through advocacy, leadership, and empowerment.

"Even though we’ve been involved in politics for a little while, a lot of the people who are getting involved and who are really passionate about this issue are getting involved for the first time ever, so they don’t have experience organizing. They don’t have experience strategizing," says 16-year-old Nikita Leus-Oliva, a junior at Coral Gables Senior High and one of the lead organizers of the Summit.

"As of now, it’s been marches and rallies and Twitter hashtags, but we want it to be more," she explains.

Oliva and her fellow Gables High classmate, 18-year-old senior William Breslin, were approached by Juan Cuba, the Chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, with the idea to create the event after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas. And while the Summit may initially have been Cuba's brainchild, the students took the lead to make the event a reality.

"We want to give these students the skills they need to fight the battles that they believe in and then fight back against anybody who tries to infringe on those values that they hold," says Breslin.

The event featured speakers ranging from Harvard fellows to students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Marshall Ganz, a professor at the Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and a legend in the world of activists and organizers, gave a virtual lecture about what it takes to build a movement.

EXPAND Marshall Ganz, who worked with the United Farm Workers for almost 20 years, discussed the importance of organizing. Photo by Travis Cohen

“Social media has made it much easier to mobilize by taking advantage of the big event and people show up. The problem is when that’s it – when there’s no leadership that has been built, when there’s no entity that has been created, and when there’s no strategy to follow up on what’s happened," explained Ganz.

"Organizing is about making the investment in developing the leadership, creating an entity, and developing a strategy to that can turn these moments of mobilization into a foundation for actual power.”

There were also three hours of breakout sessions spread across 15 topics, with each talk lasting about an hour. These sessions ranged from discussions about the nature of power and civil disobedience to developing shared strategies and building relationships and structures around an issue.

Students were given the opportunity to both listen to and interact with people who have real experience in their fields. Ricky Junquera, the Deputy Press Secretary for the Sierra Club, spoke to students about engaging the media, and Phil Agnew, the co-Director of Dream Defenders and one of the most prominent voices of activism in the nation at the moment, led an in-depth discussion about political analysis.

EXPAND Ricky Junquera spoke to student activists about how to engage with the media. Photo by Travis Cohen

And that's perhaps what made the Summit so significant. In a time when so many are so focused on fighting for gun reform, this event wasn't just about fighting for one cause. It was about how to fight for any cause.

To Casey Sherman, the 17-year-old junior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High who was largely responsible for planning the Parkland March For Our Lives and one of the speakers at the Summit, the importance of learning how to organize is obvious.

"If we don’t teach people how to get together and make change, nothing is actually going to happen," says Sherman. "Seeing something like this was just so inspiring and it really did give me a lot of hope because I saw that we’re inspiring people to take that initiative and bring this social action movement into their communities."

And fortunately, the young leaders who put this summit together have no intention of letting future students down by making this a one-time event.

"In every historic movement, it’s been the youth leading it," says Oliva, "so us as the youth have to take charge and make sure that our peers are educated and that we’re doing it in the best way possible to enact change, to really get what we’re pushing for. So I think this will definitely be a yearly event and I hope that other cities take charge."

