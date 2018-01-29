You Can Now Sleep Over at the Frost Science Museum

You've heard of the movie Night at the Museum. Now prepare to do it Miami-style.
Frost Science, the Magic City's most visited museum — home to one of the best planetariums in the world and a life-size Yutyrannus — is now taking reservations for sleepovers.
Guests will be able to slumber beneath the 100,000-gallon Gulfstream Aquarium, which will glow like a massive liquid night light. It's part of Overnight Adventures, the museum's new program for South Florida families, youth groups, and scout troops, says Daniel Mannina, the community programs manager for the museum: "It’s something we’ve wanted to do for years but now have the opportunity to launch thanks to our new facility in downtown’s Museum Park."
Sleepovers will take place on select nights in the coming months, including February 9, April 12, and June 8. Dinner and breakfast will be included along with special access to some exhibitions throughout the evening. Guests will also be able to view private shows inside the 250-seat, state-of-the-art planetarium, roam about the museum's panoramic Vista Level, and learn about the history of flight — dating back to its dinosaur origins — in the exhibit "Feathers to the Stars."
"Guests' unique itinerary will include a never-before-seen twilight exploration of our museum," Mannina says. "[There will be] lots of fun, hands-on, STEM-themed programming that will bring the night to life."
This is a family affair, so adults must accompany their children. For larger groups, at least one adult must chaperone every ten kids.
Overnight Adventures. February 9, April 12, and June 8 at the Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-434-9600; frostscience.org. Tickets cost $80 per person via frostscience.org.
