You Can Now Sleep Over at the Frost Science Museum

You've heard of the movie Night at the Museum. Now prepare to do it Miami-style.

Frost Science, the Magic City's most visited museum — home to one of the best planetariums in the world and a life-size Yutyrannus — is now taking reservations for sleepovers.

Guests will be able to slumber beneath the 100,000-gallon Gulfstream Aquarium, which will glow like a massive liquid night light. It's part of Overnight Adventures, the museum's new program for South Florida families, youth groups, and scout troops, says Daniel Mannina, the community programs manager for the museum: "It’s something we’ve wanted to do for years but now have the opportunity to launch thanks to our new facility in downtown’s Museum Park."