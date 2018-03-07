How to Find Joy, According to World Happiness Summit CEO Karen Guggenheim

It’s only March and the nation's stress level is already at a record high. Many people could benefit from learning about positive psychology, the scientific study of what makes humans content and how to sustain that feeling of fulfillment. From March 16 through 18 at the second-annual World Happiness Summit, scientists, educators, entrepreneurs, athletes, and artists will present their research and share their experiences in living happy and thriving lives.

“Happiness propels success, excellence, creativity, and mental and physical health,” says Karen Guggenheim, founder and CEO of the World Happiness Summit (WOHASU). “Our purpose is to unite people from all over the world and bring them together in an experiential event where they can listen to the world’s leading experts in [positive psychology]... They will present their science with actionable tools so people can find a way to implement it in their everyday lives.”

Each morning of the three-day summit will begin with an hour-and-a-half yoga and meditation session. The day is then organized into presentations by keynote speakers — such as lecturer and author Tal Ben-Shahar, Google X chief business officer Mo Gawdat, and Olympian Allison Wagner — and breakout sessions on various wellness topics. Experts will discuss happiness and technology, nutrition, creativity, workplace happiness, parenting, relationships, and global happiness. To help attendees digest and personalize all of the information, WOHASU will group them into “tribes,” where a facilitator will guide each team in organizing and customizing the knowledge for personal application.