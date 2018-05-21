Artist William Kentridge Brings South African Cultural Politics to MOAD

Miami is often applauded for its diversity, but the city also has a troubling history of racial and ethnic segregation and cultural misunderstanding. At the Museum of Art and Design at Miami Dade College (MOAD MDC), executive director and chief curator Rina Carvajal is promoting inclusion and celebrating diversity in the Magic City with its cross-disciplinary Living Together series.

“[Miami] is a place where many people came from other places, whether through voluntary immigration, forced displacement, or exile. We are also a frontier city, a crossroads of the Americas, but we have a history of ethnic segregation in the city. [With Living Together], we are trying to find ways to engage the diversity of Miami and think about how our differences might do more than divide us…We want to engage with art and foster a sense of inclusion and belonging here in Miami,” says Carvajal.

The Living Together series, which consisted of performance art, film screenings, and lectures since last January, is concluding with an exhibition by South African artist and activist William Kentridge on the second floor of the Freedom Tower. Titled More Sweetly Play The Dance, Kentridge’s massive 130-foot, eight-channel video installation challenges viewers to think critically about humanity, equality, and race, all topics of personal interest to the artist.