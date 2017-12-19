Queer Aliens Will Land in Miami for Wigwood's Second Year

Put on your fanciest heels, your hottest tops, your messiest bottoms, and, most important, your most extravagant wigs. The queer festival Wigwood will return in 2018, stretching the previously one-day festival into a two-day extravaganza its second year.

The annual event, which presents all types of drag shows, queer performances, bands, local artists, DJs, and vendors from around the country, will take place February 2 and 3. The first night will take place at the historic Scottish Rite Temple in downtown Miami, and the latter will return the fun to the same spot as the inaugural year, Gramps in Wynwood.

"After seeing how many people attended last Wigwood, we knew we would have to expand for the next festival," explains Antonio Mendez, best known as the drag queen Queef Latina and one of the creators of Wigwood. "Before we even started looking for venues, the possibility of having Wigwood at the Scottish Rite Temple fell onto our laps. Once we visited the venue, we fell in love and knew that we would have to have Wigwood there."