 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Queef Latina at Wigwood 2017 at Gramps in Wynwood.EXPAND
Queef Latina at Wigwood 2017 at Gramps in Wynwood.
Karli Evans

Queer Aliens Will Land in Miami for Wigwood's Second Year

Juan Barquin | December 19, 2017 | 8:58am
AA

Put on your fanciest heels, your hottest tops, your messiest bottoms, and, most important, your most extravagant wigs. The queer festival Wigwood will return in 2018, stretching the previously one-day festival into a two-day extravaganza its second year.

The annual event, which presents all types of drag shows, queer performances, bands, local artists, DJs, and vendors from around the country, will take place February 2 and 3. The first night will take place at the historic Scottish Rite Temple in downtown Miami, and the latter will return the fun to the same spot as the inaugural year, Gramps in Wynwood.

Related Stories

"After seeing how many people attended last Wigwood, we knew we would have to expand for the next festival," explains Antonio Mendez, best known as the drag queen Queef Latina and one of the creators of Wigwood. "Before we even started looking for venues, the possibility of having Wigwood at the Scottish Rite Temple fell onto our laps. Once we visited the venue, we fell in love and knew that we would have to have Wigwood there."

The theme for Wigwood 2018: Aliens on Vacation.
The theme for Wigwood 2018: Aliens on Vacation.
Brian Butler

With the additional venue, Wigwood has found a new space, which ties directly into the 2018 theme: Aliens on Vacation. "Queers are the aliens of our society," Mendez notes, "and there are not many safe places we can escape to be our weird selves."

The theme is further exemplified by the poster that Brian Butler, who created last year's art too, has delivered this year. "We thought 'aliens on a tropical vacation' would be the perfect theme to capture the spirit of Wigwood!" Mendez adds.

In Wigwood's inaugural year, audiences had the pleasure of seeing RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Thorgy Thor and other big-name acts, such as Sateen, Untitled Queen, Merrie Cherry, Horrorchata, and Dorian Electra. This year's fest will include Sateen again, as well as Kunst, Queef Latina, and Kurt Fowl, along with others who will be announced later this week on Instagram.

Hairy Bradshaw, Thorgy Thor, and Queef Latina
Hairy Bradshaw, Thorgy Thor, and Queef Latina
Santiago Felipe

"The best thing about seeing Wigwood grow this year is having more space and time to showcase performers, artists, designers, vendors, and musicians from around the country. Expanding to two days has allowed us to involve more people and, ultimately, more fun," Mendez says, adding that organizers have added a fashion show to the 2018 lineup to present queer designers.

"We have received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback from last Wigwood, which is why we decided to do it again next year," Mendez says. "There is a clear need and desire for a festival like this in Miami, and we are more than happy to create a platform for these artists to showcase their talents."

Wigwood 2018. February 2 and 3, 2018, at the Scottish Rite Temple, 471 NW Third St., Miami, and Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; facebook.com/wigwood; instagram.com/wigwoodmiami. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

 
Juan Barquin co-runs a film criticism site, Dim the House Lights, and works as an arts writer for New Times. He aspires to be Bridget Jones and loves genre flicks.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >