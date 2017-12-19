Queer Aliens Will Land in Miami for Wigwood's Second Year

Put on your fanciest heels, your hottest tops, your messiest bottoms, and, most important, your most extravagant wigs. The queer festival Wigwood will return in 2018, stretching the previously one-day festival into a two-day extravaganza its second year.
The annual event, which presents all types of drag shows, queer performances, bands, local artists, DJs, and vendors from around the country, will take place February 2 and 3. The first night will take place at the historic Scottish Rite Temple in downtown Miami, and the latter will return the fun to the same spot as the inaugural year, Gramps in Wynwood.
"After seeing how many people attended last Wigwood, we knew we would have to expand for the next festival," explains Antonio Mendez, best known as the drag queen Queef Latina and one of the creators of Wigwood. "Before we even started looking for venues, the possibility of having Wigwood at the Scottish Rite Temple fell onto our laps. Once we visited the venue, we fell in love and knew that we would have to have Wigwood there."
With the additional venue, Wigwood has found a new space, which ties directly into the 2018 theme: Aliens on Vacation. "Queers are the aliens of our society," Mendez notes, "and there are not many safe places we can escape to be our weird selves."
The theme is further exemplified by the poster that Brian Butler, who created last year's art too, has delivered this year. "We thought 'aliens on a tropical vacation' would be the perfect theme to capture the spirit of Wigwood!" Mendez adds.
In Wigwood's inaugural year, audiences had the pleasure of seeing RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Thorgy Thor and other big-name acts, such as Sateen, Untitled Queen, Merrie Cherry, Horrorchata, and Dorian Electra. This year's fest will include Sateen again, as well as Kunst, Queef Latina, and Kurt Fowl, along with others who will be announced later this week on Instagram.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"The best thing about seeing Wigwood grow this year is having more space and time to showcase performers, artists, designers, vendors, and musicians from around the country. Expanding to two days has allowed us to involve more people and, ultimately, more fun," Mendez says, adding that organizers have added a fashion show to the 2018 lineup to present queer designers.
"We have received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback from last Wigwood, which is why we decided to do it again next year," Mendez says. "There is a clear need and desire for a festival like this in Miami, and we are more than happy to create a platform for these artists to showcase their talents."
Wigwood 2018. February 2 and 3, 2018, at the Scottish Rite Temple, 471 NW Third St., Miami, and Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; facebook.com/wigwood; instagram.com/wigwoodmiami. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!