Wigwood Stages an Alien Drag-Queen Invasion in Its Second Year

Just a few years ago, the streets of Miami weren’t nearly as queer as they are today. With each passing month since Counter Corner began flooding the streets of downtown, queer performers have popped up everywhere, from local bars and clubs to improv theaters and art cinemas. As WLRN-TV recently reported, everyone is striving to keep Miami queer, and nothing shows this in a more entertaining and enormous way than Wigwood.

After the success of Wigwood last year in its single-day debut at Gramps, the 2018 edition has become something out of this world: a three-day vacation for the queer aliens of South Florida and beyond to experience a whole lot of Miami. The celebration will kick off at the Scottish Rite Temple Friday night and continue at Gramps Saturday before flooding into the pool at Freehand Miami Sunday.

“For the people who came to Wigwood last year, I encourage you to come to both nights this year,” organizer and drag performer Queef Latina says. “We’ve been working around the clock to make it the best party we can, and we want everyone to come and be themselves. If you want to dress comfortably, do it. If you want to come in a crazy look, we encourage it.