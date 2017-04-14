West Kendall Zine Fest: Read Indie Publications on a Manmade Beach

EXPAND Looking for that perfect zine? Photo by Monica McGivern

There’s a layer of pride buried deep beneath the surface of a Kendall resident. At times, Kendall dwellers feel isolated and have to “bust a mission” to get to some of Miami’s more happening areas and events. But there are also plenty of businesses and people looking to elevate the neighborhood and showcase the wealth of talent in Kendall’s kooky corners.

On Sunday, April 16, Venezuelan comfort food outlet Milly’s Empanada Factory is hosting the first-ever West Kendall Zine Fest. The festival has curated a lineup of over 30 vendors that include local artists, independent publishers and print media featuring works by Jacuzzi Boys’ Gabriel Alcala, Miami Zine Machine, Dale Zine, and many more.

We spoke to Jose Atencio, owner of Milly’s Empanada Factory, about the inspiration behind the fest. “Our restaurant works as a community meet up and concentrates on creating community experiences that are anchored by food," he explained. "We got together with three people who started out as customers who are now friends that include Ana Parra (@sifriiina), Andre Alvarez (@goochsoup), and Bryan Herrero (@bryanherrero) to make this fest happen. We want to activate the community and let people know that we have great things coming out of Kendall. We out here! There is amazing work that is coming from this part of town.”

Related Stories Milly's Empanada Factory Brings Venezuelan Comfort Food to Kendall

The festival will be divided into three separate areas, including the fest’s manmade “Ken-DALE Playa” beach experience, a community project with palm trees donated by local nursery Casa Planta. Attendees can get down at la playa with the sounds of Dani Champagne, Lokahontas, and Origami.

“We’re treating this as a three-day festival," Atencio jokes. "Except, it’s one day out in a Kendall parking lot.”

The West Kendall Zine Fest is giving everyone a chance to be a part of their public zine installation and are encouraging people to showcase their work. To have your zine showcased, you can drop your DIY publications off at Milly’s Empanada Factory at 13911 SW 66th St. Today is the deadline, but if you bring your zine the day of the fest, Atencio says they will gladly include it in the installation.

Zines are independently published works in small-circulation that come in a variety of formats and can cover any topic that you’re passionate about. First time creators, don't fret. Milly's Empanada Factory's Instagram page shows you how to create them here.

Support your local artists and head over to Milly’s Empanada Factory before or after your Easter egg hunt. You don’t want to miss this.

West Kendall Zine Fest

Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Milly’s Empanada Factory, 13911 SW 66th St., Miami; 305-791-1848; millysfactory.com. Admission is free, donations encouraged.

