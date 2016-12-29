Watch AholSniffsGlue and Trek6 Paint This Week's New Times Cover

How do you come up with a New Times cover concept two days before Christmas? Easy. Call two of Miami’s best street artists and give them a blank canvas to work with.

This week, for our Dirty Dozen feature story — which highlights the 12 people who brought deep shame to Miami in 2016 — we commissioned Trek6 and AholSniffsGlue to get nasty with a bathroom wall outside our Wynwood office.

They obliged, and this week’s cover was born. Watch the concept come to life in this behind-the-scenes video.

