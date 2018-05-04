Warmamas Raises the Voices of Mothers of Deployed Soldiers

The harrowing effects of war are seen throughout the societies it touches. But families, and mothers especially, often bear the burdens of loss and grief. This Friday and Saturday, the physically integrated company Karen Peterson and Dancers, in collaboration with visual artist Maria Lino and creator of the Warmamas oral history project Patricia Figueroa Sowers, will premiere Warmamas: A Performance at The Light Box at Goldman Warehouse.

“In wars, the women always pick up the pieces,” says Lino, who curated and assembled the video installations throughout the 55-minute dance performance. “Basically, we have been at war in Afghanistan for 16 years, and who talks about it, really? Within my own family and friends, we don’t think about the war. We are at war and we’ve been at war and our soldiers are in danger…[Women] keep the community going…not only after the war but during the war,” she says.

This performance of Warmamas grew out of Sowers’ original nonprofit oral history project of the same name, which is housed at the University of Miami library in the StoryCorps/Warmamas Community Archive. “I started [Warmamas] six years ago,” says Sowers. “It came out of personal experience. [My son] was sent to the Middle East for over six years, part of the time in Afghanistan. He went over as a diplomat and I missed him and I was nervous that something would happen to him. And then I thought of other women whose children are in the Middle East who are in the military. If I had a story, then they really had a story. I went to group meetings, and did some quilting, but it was not what I was looking for. I wanted to hear their stories and I’ve been doing interviews [with mothers of soldiers who serve in the military during war] ever since.”