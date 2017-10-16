Viral Miami Cosplayer Jonathan Stryker's Halloween Costume Tips: "Become the Character"

High school can be a brutal time, especially if you’re not part of the “popular” crowd. Miamian Jonathan Stryker, known as J Stryker on Facebook and Instagram, whose cosplaying recently went viral globally, was bullied during his adolescence. Cosplay provided solace during those lonely years.

“I’m gay and in high school. Guys would chase me around, calling me a faggot, so I would sit at the gym and read my comic books. That’s why [cosplay] is so dear to my heart. I didn’t have a lot of friends; I didn’t talk to anyone. It was a comfort zone for me. Cosplay [has given] me a lot of confidence,” Stryker says.

Born and raised in Miami, Stryker, now 26, became a viral sensation when he released a series of themed costumes on social media. The last week of August, AKA “Disney Week," he dressed as eight Disney characters: Aladdin, Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid, Emperor Kuzco from The Emperor’s New Groove, Milo from Atlantic: The Lost Empire, Flynn Rider from Tangled, Tarzan, Hercules, and Simba from The Lion King. Styker embodied each of these characters with full attire, makeup, wigs, and facial and bodily gestures. His costumes are handmade and self-styled. He says the process can take up to 20 hours.