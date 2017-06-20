menu

Behind the Scenes at the Frost Science Museum Aquarium


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Behind the Scenes at the Frost Science Museum Aquarium

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 12:54 p.m.
By Ciara LaVelle
A A

There's plenty to explore at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, which opened last month in downtown Miami. But the centerpiece of the museum is undeniably its aquarium. Small tanks show neon-lit jellyfish and stingrays available for petting. Flowing through three stories of the Frost's inner building, a massive watery habitat contains sharks, tuna, and other sea life. It's also among the cultural center's most photogenic sights, with a 31-foot oculus lens opening above visitors' heads like a portal into the deep.

And that's just what your average visitor gets to see. Behind the scenes, there's even more to learn.

Related Stories

New Times cameras followed the Frost's aquarium experts — VP of animal husbandry Andy DeHart and animal husbandry staffer Aaron Brett — throughout the facility to discover the ins and outs of keeping such a massive and diverse animal habitat thriving. From advanced safety measures designed to maintain the tanks at the correct temperature in the event of a power outage, to the Biscayne Bay salt water the museum has on tap, this is a facility built with Miami in mind.

The aquarium residents are pampered in more ways than one. DeHart describes their diets as "restaurant quality," with dishes like blue runner and squid. "The animals eat better than every staff member here, including myself," he jokes.

Ultimately, one of the most daunting jobs is a simple task: constantly scrubbing visitors' fingerprints and nose smudges from the glass encasements of the tanks. But even that is a labor of love, DeHart says.

"The more nose prints and fingerprints, it means people are liking what they see... In my opinion, bring on the fingerprints and nose prints."

New Times' Best of Miami party will take place at the new Frost Science Museum Thursday, June 22, from 8 to 11 p.m. Visit newtimesbestofmiami.com.

Ciara LaVelle
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University, moved to Florida in 2004, and landed a job as a travel writer. For reasons that seemed sound at the time, she gave up her life of professional island-hopping to join New Times' staff in 2011. She left the paper in 2014 to start a family, but two years and two babies later, she returned in the hopes that someone on staff would agree to babysit. No takers yet.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science
More Info
More Info

1101 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33132

305-434-9600

frostscience.org

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >