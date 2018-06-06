Ballet Flamenco La Rosa’s Verano y Humo Ignites Tennessee Williams’ Summer and Smoke

Tennessee Williams’ play Summer and Smoke had its premiere on Broadway in 1948, and this weekend it will be reprised flamenco-style by Ballet Flamenco La Rosa — likely the first time a work by Williams has been translated into the language of flamenco.

Summer and Smoke is set in Mississippi in the early 1900s and tells the story of the conflicted spiritual-sexual relationship between Alma Winemiller (an unmarried minister’s daughter) and John Buchanan, the provocative young doctor next door. The play was written after Williams’ iconic A Streetcar Named Desire, and that play's iconic character Blanche DuBois has plenty in common with Alma Winemiller. Both are struggling with the social repression of women in a particular place and time.

“There are a lot of similarities to today’s society — there are still people who are repressed,” says Raquel Lamadrid, who portrays Alma in the production.