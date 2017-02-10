Valentine's Day 2017: The Best Things to Do in Miami When You're Single
|
Photo by Alex Markow
Heads up, South Florida singles: Valentine's Day isn't just for couples participating in appointment romanticism anymore. Overpriced restaurants and 1-800-Flowers aren't the only winners February 14. Why? Because nobody is the boss of you this day — especially not your nonexistent significant other.
For singles, Valentine's Day is just another reason to drink, eat, and get laid. We here at New Times support all three of those activities, so we've put together a list of places where you can find them, beginning this weekend.
Friday, February 10
Valentine's Day Weekend Yacht Party
Singles looking for a party off the beaten path might be interested in the Valentine's Weekend Yacht Party, taking place this Friday at Bayside. The night will include music by Grammy-nominated DJ Juan Coon, live performances by various music artists, and a dance party that will span four floors and include four DJs. General boarding begins 5 p.m., and the yacht launches at 6.
Bayside Marketplace Marina, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-377-9400
Full-Moon Paddles Miami at Virginia Key Outdoor Center
Remember your first love at summer camp? Every month, the Virginia Key Outdoor Center has a full-moon kayak and paddleboarding event, but this month, the event doubles as a cool way to meet some other adventuresome singles. There will be munchies and a
Virginia Key Outdoor Center, 3801 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 786-224-4777
Diner Noir: A Pop-Up Hip-Hop Interactive Dinner Party
Presented by Miami DJ Shelly Rockstar, this pop-up dinner begins at a secret location in Miami and then escorts guests to an "elegant venue" where the backdrop of downtown Miami's beautiful skyline and cityscape are visible. Details of the event are released 48 hours in advance. The night costs $50 per person. There will be music, food, and singles in a beautiful setting, but that's all Diner Noir is willing to say. That's sort of exciting, though, right?
|
Photo by Monica McGivern
Sunday, February 12
Bon Jovi: This House Is Not for Sale Tour
Do you give love a bad name? You're single, so don't answer that. The good news is nothing says, "Screw you — I'll be single if I wanna, all right?!" like a good old-fashioned Bon Jovi jam sesh. That's a thing you can do this weekend with Bon Jovi at the BB&T Center in Sunrise for the band's This House Is Not for Sale Tour. The concert kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-7000
Family Day in the Miami Design District
Some single people are followed around by smaller single people, also known as their children. This is a fact, and those people deserve to celebrate Valentine's Day too. The Miami Design District has just the free event for those single moms and dads looking to get out on a beautiful Sunday afternoon. The family-friendly event will include Valentine-making, art classes, a dance party, and a special
The Moore Building, 191 NE 40th St., Miami
Upcoming Events
-
After Hours
TicketsFri., Feb. 10, 11:00pm
-
Que Pasa Improv?
TicketsSat., Feb. 11, 7:00pm
-
Just the Funny Mainstage Show
TicketsSat., Feb. 11, 9:00pm
-
Atu: Drum King
TicketsSun., Feb. 12, 2:00pm
-
Love & laughter Music and Comedy Show
TicketsSun., Feb. 12, 6:00pm
Tuesday, February 14
Single Ladies Valentine's Day Live Nude Model Painting
You read that correctly: Live nude model. Ladies in the mood for a little something different can bring their own beer and ogle a dude in his birthday suit — for art, of course. A $50 ticket includes all paint supplies, instruction, aprons, an 11-by-14-inch take-home canvas,
Bottle & Bottega Miami, 2765 SW 27th Ave., Miami; 786-505-9344
Otto von Schirach and Gio Profera Present the Coolest Valentine's Day on Miami Beach
Wanna get weird this Valentine's Day? Otto von Schirach and Gio Profera, two local entertainers and all-around dope dudes, are definitely making that option available. The event, dubbed the Coolest Valentine's Day on Miami Beach, will be hosted by Schirach and include DJ sets courtesy of Profera. Also, there will be milk wrestling, of course.
Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply, 237 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8217
Be My Valentine Bash — Miami Singles Event — Relish Speed Dating
For 36 bucks, singles aged 24 to 38 can swap stories from 8 to 10 p.m. at Fadó Iris Pub in Brickell. Is this the most uplifting thing to do on Valentine's Day for someone desperately in need of love? No. Is it the fastest way to find someone to spend Valentine's night with, preferably in a nondepressing environment? Sure, close enough!
Fado Irish Pub , 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami
Related Locations
900 S. Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33130
237-B 20th St.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
1 Panther Parkway
Sunrise, FL 33323
401 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33132
Get the Arts & Culture Newsletter
Find out about arts and culture events in Miami and offers you won't hear about anywhere else.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
The Four Bitchin' Babes Hormonal Imbalance v2.5
TicketsFri., Feb. 10, 8:00pm
-
JTF's Friday Night Live
TicketsFri., Feb. 10, 9:00pm
-
The Spotlight
TicketsFri., Feb. 10, 10:00pm
-
"My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy"
TicketsFri., Feb. 10, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!