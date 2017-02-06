Valentine's Day 2017: Six Miami Staycations to Suit All Budgets

Courtesy of the Nobu Eden Roc Hotel

Valentine’s Day is rapidly approaching in all its red and chocolate-covered glory, meaning love and unreasonable amounts of romantic pressure are in the air. The countdown is on, and with only a week to go, the frantic planning begins now. Good thing we live in one of the most popular destination cities for V-Day. So, while you’re wading through rivers of candy boxes, balloons, and oversize teddy bears, here are some unique and fun staycation ideas, ranging from affordable to outrageous, that are sure to impress your boo and point Cupid’s arrow your way.

Courtesy of the National Hotel

1. 50 Flavors of Romance

If you’re looking for something a little darker, head to the National Hotel on the beach for 50 shades of fun. Yes, with this package inspired by the 50 Shades films, couples can splurge and push the envelope this V-Day. (Contract included, of course.) Begin with a blindfolded dinner for two in the “dark” with 50 dish samples and the movie’s signature vanilla ice cream for dessert. Fifty strawberries served in different styles, 50 sips of champagne at the hotel’s Blues Bar, 50 roses in your hotel room, and, of course, a signed “contract” upon arrival agreeing that “what happens at the National stays at the National.” What to bring? Your very own Christian Grey.

It’s definitely a splurge to push the senses, starting at $795, but hey, it’s a night you won’t easily forget. Visit nationahalhotel.com.

Courtesy of the Nobu Eden Roc Hotel

2. Namaste All Day

To celebrate the full moon February 11, the Nobu Eden Roc Hotel is introducing a series of packages centered on full-moon yoga, letting you channel your inner yogi with a loved one for more holistic romance. The hotel’s acroyoga on the Spa Eden Roc Terrace will mix yoga and acrobatics and is meant to practice with a partner. So, yes, bring your mate to bend, balance, and twist together, and even grab an impromptu gift for your wellness-loving partner with pop-up stores by Malibu Farm, Truly Organic, Boho Hunter, Suja Juice, and Harmless Coconut Water.

It’s BYOM (bring your own mat) Saturday, February 11, from 6 to 7 p.m. Visit nobuedenroc.com, and get tickets via Eventbrite for $10.

EXPAND Courtesy of The Miami Beach EDITION

3. Spa Day and Movie Night at the Miami Beach Edition

Grab your SO for a day of basking in bubbles and a massage that will make you feel like a celeb all month long. Throughout February, you can splurge on the Bubbles Package for a decadent couple's massage, topped off with Prosecco and chocolate-dipped strawberries in a reserved lounge bed. Book for $380 for a package including a one-hour couple's massage. Visit editionhotels.com/miami-beach/spa-and-fitness.

For a lighter night, snuggle under the stars February 14 for a movie in the sand at the hotel's Tropicale. Cuddle up on the beach and enjoy a private screening of the classic Breakfast at Tiffany’s. To get even more cutesy with your honey, reserve a picnic basket, which includes light bites, treats, and a bottle of rosé for $100. Space is limited, so lock down your basket by calling the hotel at 786-257-4500, ext. 4600.

Courtesy of the Forge

4. Prix Fixe à la Frank Sinatra

Few Miami staples rival the Forge, one of Miami’s most historic restaurants. Step into the dining room and instantly feel like one of the restaurant’s star-studded patrons. The intrigue is palpable, with opulent décor that attracts Miami Beach’s most fashionable guest. So it’s the perfect venue to make your lady feel as glamorous as Judy Garland while you walk the joint with the swagger of Sinatra. In honor of the romantic occasion, the Forge is offering a special prix fixe for dinner beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, February 11. For $125 per couple, you’ll have your choice of an appetizer, main course, and dessert, including highlights such as Jamaican jerk bacon to start and a 12-ounce filet mignon. Get a taste of the menu, read up on the restaurant’s longstanding history, and make a reservation at theforge.com.

Courtesy of IfOnly

5. The Secret Agent Tour of Miami

If you’re the grand-gesture type with the bank account to make it happen, here's an outrageously perfect activity to put you in the shoes of James Bond. Travel website IfOnly puts together over-the-top experiences, and the company is offering a two-night trip in Miami, during which you’ll be immersed in what feels like a British spy film.

The centerpiece of the trip is a tour of the Miami Auto Museum, home to a T-55 Soviet tank, a BD-5 Microjet, six Aston Martins, and cars from the Ian Fleming Foundation. Your guide will be Matt Sherman, the founder of the fan convention SpyFest, webmaster of 007Forever.com, and author of James Bond’s Cuisine, so you know you’ll be in good hands. Sherman promises insider stories and an up-close peek at 10,000 items that were part of the films. The trip also includes a stop at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, lunch at Joe’s Stone Crab, dinner at Il Gabbiano, and a nightcap at Viceroy Miami. The trip will cost a very Bond-worthy $1,590. Visit ifonly.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Gilt.com

6. Viva Paris!

It’s a classically good time at the Flamingo Theatre on V-Day weekend with the Valentine’s Viva Paris International Show. Presented by French producer Erika Moon, the show will envelop guests in an exotic world with elegant dancing and the sizzle of burlesque. Inspired by the French cabaret, the show offers elaborate choreography, witty comedy, and variety acts that will add some playful seduction to your Valentine’s Day itinerary. You’ll be seated at a four-person cabaret table in the first three rows of the theater, meaning you might be chosen to participate.

Tickets start at $27 and top out at $56 for VIP. Grab the deal at gilt.com.

