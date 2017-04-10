Eyes on Miami: Usher, Austin Mahone, and Stranger Things Stars

Chris Zylka, Paris Hilton, Mani, 50 Cent, Ryan Van Milligen, and Cathy Guetta World Red Eye

March 22

Cathy Guetta Presents 50 Cent with Paris Hilton, Chris Zylka, and Dustin Brown at ORA: It was an epic start to Miami Music Week at ORA as Cathy Guetta presented 50 Cent, who gave an insane performance for party goers including Paris Hilton, Chris Zylka and Dustin Brown.

March 27

Sean “Diddy” Combs and NORE at Mokai Mondays: Mokai welcomed Sean “Diddy” Combs and NORE who special guested Mokai Mondays for a turnt time. With Ciroc in hand and Mr Klause and Dj DonHot spinning, you know it was a party.

March 31

Austin Mahone and Charlie Heaton at LIV: Chacal put on a night of mayhem as girls gushed over pop singer Austin Mahone and begged for selfies this past Friday at LIV. “Stranger Things” actor Charlie Heaton also made an appearance.

April 1

Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer at Komodo Saturdays: It wasn’t a joke, nor was it strange to see “Stranger Things” stars Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer out at Komodo and Komodo Lounge on Saturday night.

Swim Club at Hyde Beach: It may have been April Fools Day, but there was no joke that the Miami temperature was “fuego” enough to party by the Hyde Beach pool Saturday afternoon.

Usher, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Swizz Beatz, and PartyNextDoor at Story: Usher, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Swizz Beatz and PartyNextDoor all came out to Story to let loose.

YG, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Swizz Beatz, and PartyNextDoor at Rockwell: You know it’s going to be a good weekend when Rockwell sets the tone. YG took over the stage with an epic performance that had party goers including Sean “Diddy” Combs, Swizz Beatz and PartyNextDoor vibing out until the early morning hours.

Haute Living and Ulysse Nardin Celebrate World Autism Day with Hassan Whiteside at Cipriani: Haute Living hosted an evening with partner Ulysse Nardin to honor National Autism Day with non-profit organization Nassan’s Place and Miami Heat star Hassan Whiteside. Whiteside’s little brother, Nassan, is affected by autism, and the organization was created in order to help support other children and families affected by it as well.

PAMM’s Art of the Party Presented by Valentino: More than 1,000 art world luminaries, cultural philanthropists, civic leaders and artists attended PAMM’s Art of the Party presented by Valentino. The event, which honored contemporary artist Lorna Simpson, raised more than $1.1 million for the museum’s robust education program, the largest outside the Miami-Dade County school system.

The Class by Taryn Toomey and Panel Discussion at The Sacred Space: Karla Dascal, founder of The Sacred Space Miami, hosted a wellness event for 120 Miami influencers. The magnetic Jaycee Gossett led 60 minutes of The Class by Taryn Toomey, a cathartic movement experience that challenges the body to engage the mind. The Class was followed by an engaging panel discussion on Attainable Wellness featuring nutrition consultant and Goop contributor Dr. Laura Lefkowitz; Amanda Chantal Bacon, founder of Moon Juice; Jaycee Gossett, Director of Training and Development at The Class by Taryn Toomey; and fashion and lifestyle blogger Maria Tettamanti.

April 2

Quavo of Migos' Birthday Celebration with YG, Teyana Taylor and Yo Gotti at LIV on Sunday: With bottles in hand, fans celebrated Quavo's birthday at LIV. The night started with performances and headed towards an epic party full of friends and appearances including Migos, YG, Yo Gotti, Teyana Taylor, Deux Twins, and Cardi B.

Moët & Chandon Pop-Up Celebration at Seaspice: Sunday funday was in full effect at Seaspice as Moët & Chandon hosted a pop-up to celebrate the end of another successful Miami Open.

April 4

Favela Beach at WALL: Beach life is real at WALL, with Favela Beach making your weekday feel like a weekend.

