Take a Bite of Tschabalala Self's "Sour Patch" at Thierry Goldberg Gallery

Nestled in a corner of the Design District’s newly built Paradise Plaza, past multi-story boutiques, an upscale gelateria, and behind a row of trees wrapped in tinsel, stands the new home of Thierry Goldberg Gallery. Formerly of New York, the gallery made its way to Miami where it found a space just a few doors down from Goop Gift. But don’t let the pricey surroundings fool you. The gallery's inaugural exhibition, Tschabalala Self’s first Miami solo show “Sour Patch,” is inspired by bodegas.

At 27, Self has already been compared to 62-year-old Kerry James Marshall for her portrayals of black figures. Mixing collage, assemblage, and painting, the young artist has created a body of work that addresses gender, class, and race.

She made a splash, locally, during Art Basel 2016 where her work was displayed at "Desire," a joint show by Larry Gagosian and Jeffrey Deitch, curated by Diana Windmaer Picasso. Shown alongside art-world heavyweights like Jeff Koons and Andy Warhol, Self was "without question the hit," Deitch told W magazine.