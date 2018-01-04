Take a Bite of Tschabalala Self's "Sour Patch" at Thierry Goldberg Gallery

Nestled in a corner of the Design District’s newly built Paradise Plaza, past multi-story boutiques, an upscale gelateria, and behind a row of trees wrapped in tinsel, stands the new home of Thierry Goldberg Gallery. Formerly of New York, the gallery made its way to Miami where it found a space just a few doors down from Goop Gift. But don’t let the pricey surroundings fool you. The gallery's inaugural exhibition, Tschabalala Self’s first Miami solo show “Sour Patch,” is inspired by bodegas.
At 27, Self has already been compared to 62-year-old Kerry James Marshall for her portrayals of black figures. Mixing collage, assemblage, and painting, the young artist has created a body of work that addresses gender, class, and race.
She made a splash, locally, during Art Basel 2016 where her work was displayed at "Desire," a joint show by Larry Gagosian and Jeffrey Deitch, curated by Diana Windmaer Picasso. Shown alongside art-world heavyweights like Jeff Koons and Andy Warhol, Self was "without question the hit," Deitch told W magazine.
Her burgeoning success in the art world belies humble roots. The New York native works out of her home and studio in New Haven, Connecticut, where she studied at the Yale School of Art, but she still commutes to her childhood home in Hamilton Heights, a neighborhood of Harlem whose influence pervades her work.
In her current exhibition at Thierry Goldberg, Self recreates those same corner shops and ethnic markets peppered around her hometown. The gallery space is even adorned with neon signs and a multi-colored checkerboard floor that harks back to a bodega’s festive coloring.
Yet, Self’s work isn’t as much about the bodega as a physical location, but rather as a meeting place filled with colorful patrons of all shapes and sizes. Small collages of ice cream, soda bottles, and cleaning supplies mix with her trademark figurative assemblages. Like Marshall, Self claims to fashion avatars as stand-ins for herself rather than portray characters drawn from real life.
In Milk Chocolate (2017), for example, she renders a naked woman shown squatting from behind, clutching a Hershey bar. It’s both a statement of representations of black bodies in art and a slight at glib associations between sexuality and commercialism.
The exhibition is particularly ironic given its surroundings: located in a gallery that sits between stores from international fashion brands like Gucci, Prada, and Rick Owens. And it’s that same sort of tongue-in-cheek sensibility that ties together the wide range of work in Self’s oeuvre.
“Sour Patch.” Through Sunday, January 14, at Thierry Goldberg Gallery, 151 NE 42nd St., Miami; 646-833-8978; thierrygoldberg.com. Admission is free.
