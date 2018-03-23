Eyes on Miami: Trina, Lil Wayne, Diplo, 2 Chainz, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
March 12
Trina and Young M.A at Studio 23 Mondays: Mondays at Studio 23 are always lit, but when Trina and Young M.A showed up, they took the party to another level.
March 14
Jason Derulo and Danny Avila at Rotation Wednesdays at LIV: “It was too good to be true” to have Jason Derulo and Danny Avila at LIV, partying it up amongst an audience listening to DZA and Iron Lyon.
March 15
2 Chainz at Story: Rapper 2 Chainz appeared at Stoyr and owned the night till “4AM.”
March 16
Bow Wow Birthday Celebration at Wall Fridays: Bow Wow was living his best life at Wall, celebrating his birthday with the people he loves.
Mozart La Para and Cris Cab at Mentirosa Thursdays at LIV: Thursday night at LIV was a full on “fiesta y vacilón” when Mozart La Para took over the stage.
Lil Wayne Hosts Young Money x Neiman Marcus Collaboration at Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour: Neiman Marcus launched an exclusive capsule collection with Lil Wayne featuring Young Money Merch. The collection is available for purchase at Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour and NeimanMarcus.com. Lil Wayne made a personal appearance at Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour on Friday, to promote the brand and autograph apparel.
The Little Lighthouse Foundation’s Hearts & Stars Weekend VIP Donor Reception 2018: The Little Lighthouse Foundation (LLF) hosted its Hearts & Stars Weekend Private VIP Donor Reception at Terra Veritatis, a waterfront estate owned by Bill Dean. VIPs and top donors enjoyed an evening of top shelf open bar and savory dishes. Music was provided by Subzero. Guests included Jermaine Dupri, Luke Rockhold, and Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.
March 17
Art Department at Wall Saturdays: Wall was the only place to be this past Saturday. Art Department, Chicco Secci and Patrick Pizzorni had club goers up all night with the hottest tracks.
Lil Wayne at Story Saturdays: Lil Wayne took over the stage and left the crowd at Story buzzing on Saturday night.
March 18
Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and Jason Derulo at LIV on Sunday: Rick Ross announced that Port of Miami II is on the way, and party goers including Lil Wayne and Jason Derulo were loving it.
Privileged Sundays at Delano: Dave Sol and Uno Mas filled the Delano poolside yard with good vibes and tasty tunes Sunday afternoon.
March 21
Diplo, Benny Benassi, Cedric Gervais, Ryan Marciano, Sunnery James, Gianluca Vacchi and Alan Walker at LIV: Miami Music Week got off to an epic start when Cedric Gervais had party goers dancing into another dimension with his insane beats.
