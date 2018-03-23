 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Trina
Trina
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Trina, Lil Wayne, Diplo, 2 Chainz, and Others

World Red Eye | March 23, 2018 | 9:30am
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

March 12

Related Stories

Trina and Young M.A at Studio 23 Mondays: Mondays at Studio 23 are always lit, but when Trina and Young M.A showed up, they took the party to another level.

Jason Derulo
Jason Derulo
World Red Eye

March 14

Jason Derulo and Danny Avila at Rotation Wednesdays at LIV: “It was too good to be true” to have Jason Derulo and Danny Avila at LIV, partying it up amongst an audience listening to DZA and Iron Lyon.

2 Chainz
2 Chainz
World Red Eye

March 15

2 Chainz at Story: Rapper 2 Chainz appeared at Stoyr and owned the night till “4AM.”

Bow Wow
Bow Wow
World Red Eye

March 16

Bow Wow Birthday Celebration at Wall Fridays: Bow Wow was living his best life at Wall, celebrating his birthday with the people he loves.

Mozart La Para
Mozart La Para
World Red Eye

Mozart La Para and Cris Cab at Mentirosa Thursdays at LIV: Thursday night at LIV was a full on “fiesta y vacilón” when Mozart La Para took over the stage.

Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne
World Red Eye

Lil Wayne Hosts Young Money x Neiman Marcus Collaboration at Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour: Neiman Marcus launched an exclusive capsule collection with Lil Wayne featuring Young Money Merch. The collection is available for purchase at Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour and NeimanMarcus.com. Lil Wayne made a personal appearance at Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour on Friday, to promote the brand and autograph apparel.

Jermaine Dupri
Jermaine Dupri
World Red Eye

The Little Lighthouse Foundation’s Hearts & Stars Weekend VIP Donor Reception 2018: The Little Lighthouse Foundation (LLF) hosted its Hearts & Stars Weekend Private VIP Donor Reception at Terra Veritatis, a waterfront estate owned by Bill Dean. VIPs and top donors enjoyed an evening of top shelf open bar and savory dishes. Music was provided by Subzero. Guests included Jermaine Dupri, Luke Rockhold, and Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

Patrick Pizzorni
Patrick Pizzorni
World Red Eye

March 17

Art Department at Wall Saturdays: Wall was the only place to be this past Saturday. Art Department, Chicco Secci and Patrick Pizzorni had club goers up all night with the hottest tracks.

DJ Stevie J, Lil Wayne, and DJ Don Hot
DJ Stevie J, Lil Wayne, and DJ Don Hot
World Red Eye

Lil Wayne at Story Saturdays: Lil Wayne took over the stage and left the crowd at Story buzzing on Saturday night.

DJ Stevie J and Rick Ross
DJ Stevie J and Rick Ross
World Red Eye

March 18

Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and Jason Derulo at LIV on Sunday: Rick Ross announced that Port of Miami II is on the way, and party goers including Lil Wayne and Jason Derulo were loving it.

Paige Lorenzo and Georgia Wood
Paige Lorenzo and Georgia Wood
World Red Eye

Privileged Sundays at Delano: Dave Sol and Uno Mas filled the Delano poolside yard with good vibes and tasty tunes Sunday afternoon.

Diplo, Gianluca Vacchi, Jared Garcia, and Cedric Gervais
Diplo, Gianluca Vacchi, Jared Garcia, and Cedric Gervais
World Red Eye

March 21

Diplo, Benny Benassi, Cedric Gervais, Ryan Marciano, Sunnery James, Gianluca Vacchi and Alan Walker at LIV: Miami Music Week got off to an epic start when Cedric Gervais had party goers dancing into another dimension with his insane beats.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >