Eyes on Miami: Trina, Jason Derulo, Kelly Olynyk, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
August 3
Jezebel Grand Opening: Liquid Hospitality’s Chris Paciello and Mio Danilovic welcomed guests for the grand opening party of Jezebel Bar + Kitchen. Throughout the night, attendees enjoyed a “Taste of Jezebel,” previewing the food and drink offerings while celebrating the Jezebel’s official debut.
|
Trina
World Red Eye
Trick Daddy and Trina at Story: Story nightclub was full of energy on Thursday night when party goers joined Trick Daddy and Trina for an unforgettable night.
|
Fiorella Tracanelli and Veronna Morillo
World Red Eye
August 4
Komodo Fridays: Komodo and Komodo Lounge provided a night of hype and good vibes with Damaged Goods cookin’ up a storm on the decks.
|
Betsy Alvarez
World Red Eye
SKAM Fridays at Wall: With his Friday night residency at Wall Lounge, John Cash made sure his audience left with a taste of old school hip hop and '90s R&B on their tongues.
|
Young M.A
World Red Eye
Young M.A at Rockwell Fridays: Miami lover Young M.A brought a “Quiet Storm” to Rockwell for a classy Friday night of song with Crespo.
|
World Red Eye
Vixen Workout Studio Grand Opening: The Vixen Workout rolled out the pink carpet to unveil their first, stand-alone boutique fitness studio in Wynwood. More than 300 people turned up to the studio inspired by Vixen Workout Creator Janet Jones’ professional dance career. DJ YSL spun tunes while guests imbibed drinks named after Vixen’s “official” terminology, like the Booty Call and Bugatti.
|
World Red Eye
August 5
E11even Saturdays: There was only one place to be Saturday night: at E11even, with Jack Novak at the decks.
|
Jason Derulo and Jeremy Strong
World Red Eye
August 6
Baby Rasta y Gringo and Jason Derulo at Story: The reggaeton/hip-hop styles of Baby Rasta y Gringo invaded Story Sunday night, leaving the crowd singing nothing but “Na na na.” Jason Derulo also came through while visiting his hometown.
|
World Red Eye
August 7
Magnum Mondays at STK: STK celebrated another Magnum Monday with DJ Garcia.
|
Kelly Olynyk
World Red Eye
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
August 8
Kelly Olynyk at Stand Up Tuesdays at Ricky’s South Beach: Miami Heat basketball player Kelly Olynyk spent his Tuesday at Stand Up Tuesdays at Ricky’s South Beach for a night of comedy, drinks, and plenty of laughs.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!