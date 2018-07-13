 


Fat Joe and DJ Irie
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Trina, David Beckham, Miami Swim Week, and More

World Red Eye | July 13, 2018 | 8:00am
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

July 3

Fat Joe at Favela Beach at Wall:  Fat Joe strolled up to Wall Lounge on Tuesday night. DJ Irie took over the decks alongside Joe.

World Red Eye

July 4

Kiss Me on Wednesdays at Rockwell: Sparks were flying at Rockwell Wednesday’s special Fourth of July rager.

World Red Eye

July 5

Mentirosa Thursdays at LIV: Mario Duran rocked the DJ booth and played the hottest hits to keep everyone partying all night long.

Akon
World Red Eye

July 6

Akon and Ace Hood at LIV: Akon and Ace Hood rocked the house on Friday night at LIV.

Trina
World Red Eye

Trina at Studio 23 Fridays: Trina showed up to Studio 23 on Friday night looking fabulous as she celebrated her Friday at one of Miami’s hottest night clubs.

World Red Eye

Montce Swim Celebrates Summer Pop-Up in Miami Design District: Montce Swim celebrated the opening of
their Miami Design District Summer pop-up, drawing an elite mix of models, influencers, and local trendsetters.

BlocBoy JB
World Red Eye

July 7

BlocBoy JB & Christian Combs at Story Saturdays: BlocBoy JB had everyone doing his signature “Shoot” dance at Story on Saturday night.

Chretien Lukusa and Birdman
World Red Eye

Birdman at Studio 23 Saturdays: Birdman had everyone flying high on Saturday night when his crew drove up to Studio 23.

Dana Shear, Orianne Collins, and Nicole Lozano
World Red Eye

Kimonos & Cocktails Celebration at What Goes Around Comes Around Miami Beach: Dana Shear, Tara
Solomon, Nicole Lozano and Orianne Collins hosted an exclusive kimono shopping event and cocktail at luxury vintage boutique, What Goes Around Comes Around Miami Beach, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Little Dreams Foundation.

World Red Eye

July 10

Miami Magazine Hosts SWIM X at X Miami: Miami Magazine kicked off the launch of Miami Beach Swim Week 2018 to celebrate the launch of Swim X and the grand opening of X Miami Social Apartment community.

David Beckham
World Red Eye

July 11

David Beckham and Jorge Mas Host Miami Major League Soccer Team Celebration at The Setai: Guests gathered for an exclusive one-of-a-kind experience with pro athlete and international entrepreneur David Beckham at The Setai.

