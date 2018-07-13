Eyes on Miami: Trina, David Beckham, Miami Swim Week, and More

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
July 3
Fat Joe at Favela Beach at Wall: Fat Joe strolled up to Wall Lounge on Tuesday night. DJ Irie took over the decks alongside Joe.
July 4
Kiss Me on Wednesdays at Rockwell: Sparks were flying at Rockwell Wednesday’s special Fourth of July rager.
July 5
Mentirosa Thursdays at LIV: Mario Duran rocked the DJ booth and played the hottest hits to keep everyone partying all night long.
July 6
Akon and Ace Hood at LIV: Akon and Ace Hood rocked the house on Friday night at LIV.
Trina at Studio 23 Fridays: Trina showed up to Studio 23 on Friday night looking fabulous as she celebrated her Friday at one of Miami’s hottest night clubs.
Montce Swim Celebrates Summer Pop-Up in Miami Design District: Montce Swim celebrated the opening of
their Miami Design District Summer pop-up, drawing an elite mix of models, influencers, and local trendsetters.
July 7
BlocBoy JB & Christian Combs at Story Saturdays: BlocBoy JB had everyone doing his signature “Shoot” dance at Story on Saturday night.
Birdman at Studio 23 Saturdays: Birdman had everyone flying high on Saturday night when his crew drove up to Studio 23.
Kimonos & Cocktails Celebration at What Goes Around Comes Around Miami Beach: Dana Shear, Tara
Solomon, Nicole Lozano and Orianne Collins hosted an exclusive kimono shopping event and cocktail at luxury vintage boutique, What Goes Around Comes Around Miami Beach, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Little Dreams Foundation.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
July 10
Miami Magazine Hosts SWIM X at X Miami: Miami Magazine kicked off the launch of Miami Beach Swim Week 2018 to celebrate the launch of Swim X and the grand opening of X Miami Social Apartment community.
July 11
David Beckham and Jorge Mas Host Miami Major League Soccer Team Celebration at The Setai: Guests gathered for an exclusive one-of-a-kind experience with pro athlete and international entrepreneur David Beckham at The Setai.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!