Eyes on Miami: Trey Songz, Nick Cannon, Goodie Mob and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
June 13
Asian Night Bazaar LE Miami Celebration at The Setai: The Setai, Miami Beach continued to raise
the bar at its annual private cocktail reception during this year’s LE Miami.
June 14
Swae Lee and Mase at Story Thursdays: Swae Lee and Mase turned it up at Story on Thursday night.
Spotify Hosts Rise with Karol G at Cafeina Wynwood Lounge: To go further behind the scenes with emerging artists, Spotify is introducing the new wave of Rise, the artist development program that supports up-and-comers across genres and gives fans a glimpse inside their lives.
June 15
Juvenile, Casper Smart, and Melvin Gregg at LIV: LIV was living in “slow motion” with Casper Smart and Melvin Gregg as they were taken on a musical ride with Juvenile Friday night.
Nick Cannon and Conceited at Studio 23 Fridays: Nick Cannon and Conceited were Wild ‘n Out at Studio 23 Friday night alongside party goers throwing it down to the sounds of Mr Mauricio.
"NO TASTE," an Exhibition of Work by Corey Damon Black at Miami Design District: Artist Corey Damon Black celebrated the preview of his first solo show, "NO TASTE," with friends, family and fans at the Palm Court event space in the Miami Design District.
Lil Kim at MGL Fridays at Mokai: Miami Good Life brought the party to Mokai on Friday night, where even Lil Kim rocked the house.
June 16
Faena Rose Hosts Exclusive Studio Visit with Artist Cristina Lei Rodriguez: Faena Rose members enjoyed an exclusive tour of artist Cristina Lei Rodriguez’s outdoor studio, where she shared insights into her extensive oeuvre and offered a rare look into her artistic process by creating a sculpture live during the visit.
Goodie Mob Performance at Adrienne Arsht Center: The iconic hip-hop group Goodie Mob reunited for a one-night-only concert at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County on Saturday, June 16. Original members Cee-Lo Green, Bigg Gipp, Khujo and T-Mo performed the group’s biggest hits including “Soul Food,” “Cell Therapy,” and “Dirty South.”
June 17
Lil Wayne, Trey Songz, Tory Lanez, Rob Gronkowski, Zoey Dollaz, and Ryan Babel at LIV on Sunday: All eyes were on the celebrities at LIV on Sunday. Rappers Lil Wayne, Trey Songz, Tory Lanez, and Zoey Dollaz celebrated as party goers went wild when their hits vibrated throughout the speakers. Even New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski, aka “Gronk,” and soccer player Ryan Babel got in on the fun.
June 18
Jim Jones and John Wall at Studio 23 Mondays: Jim Jones got the Monday night party going at Studio 23 on Monday night. Basketball player John Wall got in on the celebrations as party goers were doing the “John Wall” dance.
