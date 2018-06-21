Eyes on Miami: Trey Songz, Nick Cannon, Goodie Mob and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

June 13



Asian Night Bazaar LE Miami Celebration at The Setai: The Setai, Miami Beach continued to raise

the bar at its annual private cocktail reception during this year’s LE Miami.