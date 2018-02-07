Miami Muralist Trek6 Opens His First Gallery Show

After nearly a lifetime of painting graffiti murals, Miami native Trek6 will debut his first gallery show in the Magic City.

Best known for using spray paint in the streets to pay homage to his Puerto Rican heritage, the artist explores similar themes in the exhibit “La Mancha de Plátano." The name is a representation of island culture, speaking both to symbolic and physical representations of Puerto Rico. While “la mancha de plátano” is part of a popular saying in Puerto Rico that explains the ways cooks’ hands become stained with plantains as they work with the fruit, Trek says the adage also has a dual meaning on the island.

“The meaning of that saying is more like saying your Puerto Rican identity cannot be removed,” he explains. “I’ll never not be Puerto Rico... For me, it will never be possible to remove myself from that. I’m stained. I’m from the island and I’m stained. So the Puerto Rican is in me, and it’s going to come out.”