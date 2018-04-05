Iconic Fort Lauderdale Businesses Treasure Trove, The Gym Ordered to Vacate Their Building

Iconic Ft. Lauderdale businesses including the Treasure Trove bar and The Gym at Fort Lauderdale Beach have been ordered to close within six months, according to several owners. In their place will rise yet another beachside hotel.

Within six months, owners say, the 20,600 square-foot Aquatic Center Plaza at SE Fifth Street and South Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard will be demolished.

“They bought the building last May and we knew they bought it to demolish everything and build a hotel here,” said Koby Azoulay, the owner of Basix Fashions and a building tenant for more than 15 years. But he says the businesses are being pushed out early. “The main thing we don’t understand is that if the city and architects are not going to be ready for years... why put us out of business now? Give us more time to find something as they figure everything out.”