TraffickCam App Uses Tourists' Hotel Photos to Identify Sex Trafficking Sites

EXPAND A couple photos of your next hotel room could help stop sex trafficking. Elizabeth Greene / Flickr Creative Commons

Something’s definitely rotten in the state of Miami. The next time you check into a fabulous hotel on Miami Beach, take heed: that very same bed you sleep on may have been the sight for egregious crime. Hotels across the country are being used for sex trafficking, a trade that turns children into sexual commodities against their will just to serve the prurient interests of the “consumer” whose penchant is getting off with kids. And because trafficking is especially rampant in South Florida, the chances your suite has been used by traffickers is higher than almost anywhere else in the U.S.

A new app called TraffickCam surfaced last year to help citizens become sleuths on the crime scene. The idea is simple and way easier than a selfie: take four anonymous photos of every hotel room you check into, then upload them to the organization's database.Those photos can help law enforcement identify locations where victims are trafficked, as often seen on websites like Backpage.com, a trafficker’s haven for the selling of sex. Utilizing digital algorithms, the app has the potential to ensure quicker rescues and help investigators crack down on the crime by honing on locations.

Kimberly Ritter, Director of Development for the Exchange Initiative, says that the TraffickCam app came out of a real necessity. She’s a meeting planner who organizes conferences for Nix, based out of St. Louis, Missouri. After an “aha” moment of realizing that their work in the business travel field could make a difference, receiving funding from the Sisters of Saint Joseph, and collaborating with a Washington University media lab, the organization moved forward to build the app that can potentially help law enforcement crack down on sex offenders.

“We want to engage, empower and educate people on the red flags of sex trafficking,” says Ritter. “We are trying to form a common point. A united action to become stronger in the fight using social technology.”

“I’m not going to book a hotel that doesn’t train staff,” Ritter says. “But it’s not just no-tell motels on the side of the road. It’s everywhere. You can call a phone number and within 15 minutes have a girl or boy come to your room. It’s online and in plain view.”

There are many players in this field to end the modern day form of slavery. The app is just beginning to coalesce an army of citizens and organizations in the fight. You could say that Miami is a ground zero. But the problem is global and watchdogs across the world are working to fight it.

Although not directly affiliated with TraffickCam, ECPAT - USA (End Child Slavery at the Source), a Brooklyn-based organization, helps in the overall effort. The Brooklyn-based company operates The Code, a child protection code of conduct that hotels and many travel and tourism interests can sign to signal they’re proactive in company philosophy and staff training. When a hotel becomes a signatory, it basically means that it is not complicit in sex trafficking. Because the crimes happen behind closed doors of hotel rooms, it’s easy for staff to get sucked into the ruses of the sex trade.

“We find that there has been trafficking in every city, even in tiny towns,” says Michelle Guelbart, director of Private Sector Engagement at ECPAT. “The hotel industry can feel anonymous. Traffickers will use a hotel if they feel there’s no pressure to leave it.”

The issue also hits closer to home in the Magic City. Somy Ali, who runs an organization called No More Tears based out of Fort Lauderdale, knows the issue all too well. Founded in 2006, No More Tears has helped over 3,000 victims find a way out.

“Girls are sold and put into dog cages, just take a look at a Craiglist ad,” says Ali. “There’s a misconception that this is a crime happening solely in Asia. But there’s a U.S. underground server where people are paying money to do things to kids. It’s how humanity has failed us. A girl from Nicaragua was sold here and she was raped many times. She lost count after 500.”

Whether or not Miami and its tourists will adopt the app to help put a hold on the crime remains to be seen. Miami ranks high in global trafficking of underaged children — 550 phone calls to date. This should give pause to any tourist who just wants to enjoy a sunrise on the beach. There’s a mess out there in the paradise, but savvy travelers can make a difference by using the app.

Visit traffickcam.com.

