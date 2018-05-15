Remembering Tom Wolfe's Late-in-Life Miami Chapter

When the awful news broke today that the legendary writer Tom Wolfe had died at 88 years old, all sorts of pockets of America jumped to lay claim to a man who was arguably the most influential nonfiction writer of the past 50 years.

Wolfe grew up in Virginia. He made his name in New York writing profiles for Esquire and New York magazines pioneering New Journalism, where the writer was just as much the star of the story as the subject. He explored 1960s psychedelics in Northern California with The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test and the first astronauts training at Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California for The Right Stuff.

But his last major work, the 2012 novel Back to Blood, was set right here in Miami. And Wolfe spent memorable time here exploring the culture and even partying at the Columbus Day Regatta.