The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

There are enough Cinco de Mayo celebrations to keep you Ubering from party to party all day Saturday, and odds are you might be pre-gaming at J. Wakefield Brewery's Star Wars Day festivities on Friday night. But there are many, many other options for fun events this weekend if you're looking to avoid drunk, clueless, sombrero-clad crowds.

The Little Haiti Book Festival kicks off the first weekend of Haitian Heritage Month, O Cinema hosts a celebration of all things Grace Jones on Friday night, and if you'd rather spend time with four-legged friends these days, you'll probably want to wrap up your weekend at Woofstock .

Here's a look at these and more of the best events happening in Miami this weekend. May the Fourth be with you.

EXPAND Photo by Karli Evans

There's more to this weekend than drinking massive amounts of tequila. Friday is also Star Wars Day — may the fourth be with you! To celebrate, J. Wakefield Brewing will host an inspired shindig boasting tunes, food trucks, cosplay, specialty T-shirts, and one-of-a-kind drafts. To quote Episode IV - A New Hope: "The Force is strong with this one." 6 p.m. Friday, May 4, at J. Wakefield Brewing, 120 NW 24th St., Miami; jwakefieldbrewing.com. Admission is free.



Grace Jones is a music, fashion, and gender-bending icon light years ahead of the many artists who have idolized and emulated her throughout the span of her decades-long career. She's been all things to all people for so long that it's sometimes easy to forget she's flesh and blood like the rest of us. Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami offers a glimpse behind the makeup and wild, androgynous looks. The opening night party at O Cinema will include a Grace Jones altar and performances by Jones drag devotee Dang-Ho Yu Sickning. 7 p.m. Friday, May 4, at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; o-cinema.org. Admission is $11.

Comic books are fun. Free things are fun. Then there's Free Comic Book Day, which basically equates to a fun overload. This Saturday, a number of comic-book shops throughout South Florida will unload freebies on the masses. Participants include A&M Comics in Miami, Superheroes Unlimited #2 in North Miami Beach, Mac's Comics in Westchester, Korka Comics in University Park and Pembroke Pines, and Multiverse Corps Comics in Tamiami. Saturday, May 5, at various locations in Miami; freecomicbookday.com. Admission is free.

There's nothing not to love about a dive bar that looks like it's been around for 50 years but just popped up last year. Located in Allapattah just west of Wynwood, Las Rosas is a hip joint that'll host some of Miami's best rock bands on Cinco de Mayo. Headlining the night will be indie trio Left-Handed Jacket, celebrating the release of its latest single. Other bands on the bill are Firstworld, Sunghosts, Bed Scene, and Abuelobos. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; facebook.com/lasrosasmiami. Admission is free.

EXPAND 305 International Improv Fest Photo by Alexey Taran

The 305 & Havana Improv Fest takes place over the span of three weeks in Trinidad, Havana, and Miami. Guests including filmmakers and choreographers will guide participants through workshops that promote improvisation in film and live performance. 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 4, and Saturday, May 5, at Miami-Dade County Auditorium On.Stage Black Box, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $12.

Pace your margarita-inhaling self: Electric Pickle will throw a 12-hour marathon jam on Cinco de Mayo. The party will kick off at 5 p.m. with $5 mezcal margaritas and nachos. The late-night festivities will include a slew of beat- tastic artists, such as Will Renuart, Beki Powell, and Danngo. Headlining the music marathon, which will last till 5 a.m., is U.K. jazz-disco-house master Aroop Roy. 5 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami; residentadvisor.net. Tickets start at $15.

The Fort Lauderdale Air Show is back for another breathtaking year on Fort Lauderdale Beach. Among the high-flying performers and aircraft that will zoom up and down the coast are the Thunderbirds, the Geico Skytypers, Mike Wiskus, and an F-18 Super Hornet. You can park yourself on a towel most places on the sand for free, or rock it VIP in the "Drop Zone" for a fee. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 5, and Sunday, May 6, on Fort Lauderdale Beach near the intersection of A1A and Sunrise Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale; fortlauderdaleairshow.com. General admission is free; Drop Zone tickets start at $14.75 for children and $29.75 for adults.

Shark Valley in the Everglades Photo by Hannah Sentenac

Join poet and activist Houston Cypress of the Love the Everglades Movement and Miccosukee tribe, alongside queer-identifying people from the South Florida community for Intergenerational LGBTQIA2+ Everglades Day, part of this year's 10 Days of Connection. The event aims to connect queer youth with community elders and to inform participants about the role of queer and Two-Spirit people in the Native American and First Nations community. 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 5, at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free, advance registration is required.

Jim Norton, foul-mouthed cohost of The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show on SiriusXM, hits the Broward Center for a standup show this Saturday night. Count on an F-bomb or two because Norton is generally unfiltered in his assessment of our world. 7 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at Amaturo Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $29 to $37.

Were you a bounce-house-obsessed brat as a kid? Now's the time to let out your inner child. The Inflatable Run offers a 5K course full of inflatable obstacles and general bounciness. Beyond the obstacle run/course, there will be carnival games, bounce houses, go-cart racing, tunes, food, magic shows, and other diversions. 8 a.m. Saturday, May 5, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; theinflatablerun.com. Run and festivities packages start at $50 for adults and $20 for youth 12 and younger.

The eighth-annual Cinco de Mayo Brickell Fiesta will likely have over 8,000 people celebrating at this block party on the bay. The jams will be strong with DJs on the main stage and plenty of eye candy for those with a sweet tooth. You can buy a fiesta party pack for extra booze and keep the margarita souvenir cup for future boozin’. Expect a nasty, preppy party you won’t soon forget. 11 a.m. Saturday, May 5, at the Brickell Waterfront, 609 Brickell Ave., Miami; cincodemayobrickell.com. Tickets cost $15 to $65 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND A dance performance at last year's Little Haiti Book Festival. Miami Book Fair/Sara McCranie

Split between the Little Haiti Cultural Complex and Libreri Mapou, the Little Haiti Book Festival will present Haitian writers, booksellers, and performers such as Venus Rising, a 20-woman drum and dance ensemble. After you enjoy their fusion choreography and talents on the skins, check out literary panels and craft talks, writer and dance workshops, and rad kids' activities such as a petting zoo. Noon Sunday, May 6, at Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami, and Libreri Mapou, 5919 NE Second Ave., Miami; facebook.com/VenusRisingWomensEnsemble. Admission is free.

Has your dog been pent up in the A/C too long? Does your furry friend look lonely, like she needs a real pal who speaks her language? Get some fresh air and a new barking bud at Woofstock. The puppy party will go down at the Barnacle Historic State Park and offer animals for adoption by Paw Patrol Animal Rescue & Sanctuary. The org saves and rehomes four-legged cuties. Consider this a meet-and-greet for your dogs in a gorgeous outdoor setting on the bay. Not convinced? There will be a puppy kissing booth. 11 a.m. Sunday, May 6, at the Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Hwy., Miami; facebook.com/pawpatrolanimalrescue. Admission is free.

