The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

There is no escaping the rain this weekend, so your best event options are mostly indoors, with the exception of Fruit & Spice Park's Redland International Orchid Show, which has been going strong since 1996 and will go on as planned, rain or shine.

If you'd rather stay inside, Justin Timberlake returns for two South Florida shows this weekend, and Latin superstar Maluma headlines at the American Airlines Arena Saturday night. Plus, don't miss the opening of HistoryMiami's newest exhibit, "Miami Rocks," which pays homage to 1968's Miami Pop Festival at Gulfstream Park.

Here's a look at these and more of the best events happening in Miami this weekend. Stay dry, Miami.

Justin Timberlake Photo by Ryan McGinley

He ditched the suit and tie and headed into the woods on his last album with mixed results, but Justin Timberlake is still every bit the performer he's been since he broke out on his own in 2002. He's had a rough go of it this year with a lukewarm performance on the world's biggest stage and criticism about tone-deafness, but Timberlake has always been eager to prove his critics wrong, and you can bet he'll leave it all on the stage when he hits the AA Arena Friday night. If Man of the Woods wasn't really your thing, the classics on Justified, FutureSex/LoveSounds, and the 20/20 Experience are still well worth the price of admission. 8 p.m. Friday, May 18, at the American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $49 to $250.

Best-selling author Michael Pollan is best known for his writings about food, such as The Omnivore's Dilemma and In Defense of Food: An Eater's Manifesto. But for his latest book, Pollan's research involved ingesting a different kind of mushroom. How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence touches upon the promising research into how LSD, psilocybin, and other psychedelic drugs (or "medicines," as Pollan optimistically refers to them) can improve the mental-health conditions that pervade modern society. 7 p.m. Friday, May 18, at MDC Wolfson Campus, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $28.



Photographer Mariette Pathy Allen has documented and advocated for the transgender community for more than three decades. Her latest photo exhibit, "Trans Cuba" — on view at the Stonewall National Museum at Wilton Manors through July 15 — documents the lives of transgender women on the island through photos and interviews conducted in 2012 and 2013. "Trans Cuba" opens this Friday with refreshments provided by Barefoot Wine & Bubbly. 6 p.m. Friday, May 18, at Stonewall National Museum, 2157 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors; stonewall-museum.org. Suggested $5 donation.

EXPAND Jimi Hendrix performing at the Miami Pop Festival May 18, 1968. © Ken Davidoff / Oldrockphoto.com

Before there was Woodstock, there was the Miami Pop Festival. That's right — in 1968, one year before Woodstock, Jimi Hendrix headlined a two-day festival at Gulfstream Park. Performers also included Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention, John Lee Hooker, and Chuck Berry. HistoryMiami is paying tribute to this overlooked moment in American rock history with "Miami Rocks: The Miami Pop Festival, May 1968," open this weekend through September 30. Leon Hendrix, brother of the late guitar legend, will perform at the exhibit's opening shindig alongside Native American band Tiger Tiger, which played the original festival with Jimi exactly 50 years ago to the day this Friday. 6 p.m. Friday, May 18, at HistoryMiami Museum, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; Admission is $10 with registration via historymiami.org.

Didn't get Mom flowers for Mother's Day? Shame on you. But you can make up for it this weekend by taking her to the mother of all orchid fests. The Redland International Orchid Festival has been going strong since 1996 and today boasts nearly 100 vendors selling fancy and one-of-a-kind plants. This weekend's event will go on as planned, rain or shine. Vendors will be underneath tents, but bring an umbrella. 9 a.m. Friday, May 18, through Sunday, May 20, at Fruit & Spice Park, 24801 SW 187th Ave., Homestead; redlandorchidfest.org. Tickets cost $10 per day or $25 for a three-day pass.



Local organization Afrikin provides a platform for the art, music, fashion, foods, and cultural contributions from artists across the African diaspora. The group's 2018 festival coincides with Malcolm X's birthday and includes panels such as "Crafting Our Narrative," which the organization says will delve into how art can play a leading role in "creating a long-lasting perspective of our people across the world," citing the film Black Panther as one prominent example. 6 p.m. Saturday, May 19, at Zenith Art & Fashion, 1440 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $50 to $85.

Marco Benevento Courtesy of Michael Benevento

The Rhythm Foundation has delivered musical and cultural goodness to locals for three decades. The nonprofit has brought more than 800 artists from around the world to perform in our community. And to celebrate its 30th anniversary with a bang, the Rhythm Foundation will host the energetic dance-rocker Marco Benevento for a show. Each paid ticket includes booze from 6 to 8 p.m., bites, and a hearty silent auction. 6 p.m. Saturday, May 19, at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; rhythmfoundation.com. Tickets cost $125.



Colombian reggaeton star Maluma brings his F.A.M.E. Tour to the Triple-A. The 24-year-old will perform in Miami one day after his third album, F.A.M.E., debuts. His previous LP, Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy, reached number one on the U.S. Latin charts and boasted head-bobbers such as "El Perdedor" and "Borró Cassette." 8 p.m. Saturday, May 19, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $50.50 to $140.50.

EXPAND Bridges Not Walls/Puentes No Muros is a collaboration between Dance Now! and the Mexico City Ballet/Compañia de Danza Clásica Quintana Roo. Photo by Patricia Laney

Art can be a powerful tool in the fight against oppression, fascism, and, thus, the current administration. While the Trump camp casually cuts arts funding and demands a wall be built to further divide this nation, Dance Now! Miami has established Bridges Not Walls. The project welcomes world-class dancers from the Mexico City Ballet and Compañía de Danza Clásica de Quintana Roo to cross a figurative bridge and share the stage with Dance Now! Miami at the Colony Theatre. The purpose of the series is to unite cultures and clear up misconceptions and tensions through dance, allowing artists to move forth together in harmony. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 19, at Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; colonymb.com. Tickets cost $35 via ticketmundo.com.