The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

School's finally out for most students in South Florida and that means two things: kids need activities to stave off looming summer boredom, and parents and guardians are going to need a drink now and then. For the kids, there's the launch of HistoryMiami's Summer Passport Program, designed to incentivize learning in a fun environment while students are out of the classroom. For the adults, there's Bar Wars, Wynwood's Star Wars-themed bar crawl at participating bars Shots, Butcher Shop, La Poderosa, Dirty Rabbit, and the Star Wars-themed J. Wakefield Brewing.

Here's a look at the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

We live in a pretty depressing reality in 2018. Let's be real — we can do better. For starters, maybe take a step into virtual, augmented, or mixed reality. The Miami VR Expo will bring together designers, CEOs, gamers, educators, and everyone in between to create immersive tech experiences. You can't help but get your geek on. Daily sessions begin at 10 a.m. Friday, June 8, and Saturday, June 9, at Magic City Studios, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. General-admission passes cost $25 for one day and $40 for both.



School is almost out for summer, and though every student deserves a much-needed rest period, summer boredom tends to hit sooner than kids and parents think. Make sure the kids continue to learn in a fun environment with HistoryMiami's Summer Passport Program. The program grants Miami-Dade students and their families (up to four people ) free admission to the museum. Passports can be picked up at the museum's front desk. Each museum visit earns students a stamp, and four stamps earn a prize from HistoryMiami's treasure box. 10 a.m. Friday, June 8, through August 19 at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; historymiami.org. Admission is free.

Miami based artist Corey Damon Black is best known for his work as Travis Scott's art director. But this Friday, he'll debut his first solo show, titled "No Taste," in Miami's Design District. Black will bring his brand of mixed media, collaged protest imagery to his hometown at the free showcase. Private walkthroughs are also available for buyers. 7 p.m. Friday, June 8, at Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami. Admission is free with email to RSVP@nowhyprojects.com.

EXPAND Help clean up South Beach and get a complimentary cocktail for World Oceans Day. Courtesy of 1 Hotel South Beach

Friday is World Oceans Day, and South Floridians play an important role in keeping our aquatic backyard clean. Join 1 Hotel South Beach's morning beach cleanup, where hotel guests and employees, as well as the public, are welcome to participate. Supplies will be provided, and participants will receive a free cocktail courtesy of sponsor Tito's Handmade Vodka. 10 a.m. Friday, June 8, at 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami; 1hotels.com. Admission is free.

Forty-seven works. Twenty-four amazing Indian artists, including Jangarh Singh Shyam and Sita Devi. Four categories of work, spanning cosmology, nature, village life, and contemporary explorations. Where can you experience all of this? At "Many Visions, Many Versions," the latest colorful and cultural exhibit at the Frost Art Museum. 10 a.m. Saturday, June 9, through September 9 at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum at FIU, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami; thefrost.fiu.edu. Admission is free.

Addicted to the stories of Hogwarts? Not sure how you'll get your next Harry Potter fix? This weekend at the Arsht Center, a live orchestra and chorus will take the series to the next level when they accompany a screening of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. You'll learn about Sirius Black, meet a Dementor, and enjoy the stunts of teenage Harry, Ron, and Hermione to a live soundtrack. 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets start at $39.

Bad Bunny Photo by Orli Arias

Uforia Music Series is a production of Univision that features some of the biggest names in music today. The communications company will present Mix Live, a show specially geared toward the Latinx market. Expect headliner Enrique Iglesias to perform "Move to Miami," his latest ode to the Magic City. Steve Aoki of the cake-smashing variety will be there too. But the spotlight will largely be on reggaeton acts such as Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Farruko, Nacho, Karol G, Chyno, and Piso 21. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets start at $49.

You've certainly heard of Leonardo da Vinci. But how much do you really know about the philosopher, artist, and inventor? Brush up on your knowledge at Frost Science's new experience, "Da Vinci — Inventions." Check out animations of the stories behind famous works such as The Last Supper, and touchscreen versions of his notebooks, as well as life size replicas of his many inventions, including prototypes for cars, bicycles, helicopters, and parachutes. 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 9, through December 9 at Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. Admission costs $29 for adults, and discounts are available.



If walking around with a lightsaber in one hand and a drink in the other is your bag, don't miss the first-ever Bar Wars, a Star Wars-themed bar crawl. A trail of Stormtroopers and Jedis will take over Wynwood Saturday night. The crawl will begin at Shots Miami and make its way to the Butcher Shop, La Poderosa, the Dirty Rabbit, and J. Wakefield Brewing. Expect free drinks and specials at every stop, so drunk you will be. Dust off that sexy Yoda costume and get ready to consume. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at Shots Miami, 311 NW 23rd St., Miami; shotsmiami.com. Admission costs $20.

EXPAND Grab a cocktail for your new four-legged friend at Bark N’ Brunch. Courtesy Brimstone Woodfire Grill

Over 13,000 dogs in Miami-Dade await their forever families, and CityPlace Doral's Brimstone Woodfire Grill has found a creative way to connect potential pet parents with devoted doggos . Stop by for Bark N’ Brunch this weekend as the eatery teams up with Miami-Dade County's "Connect. Adopt. Love." campaign. About 20 dogs will be available for adoption, and they'll be treated to a doggie libation made of bone and beef broth for every alcoholic cocktail purchase made by their two-legged best friends. 12 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at Brimstone Woodfire Grill at CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Miami; brimstonedoral.com. Admission is free.

Our oceans are a mess, and we're on the brink of being consumed by them thanks to mankind's irresponsible environmental decisions. Frost Science is trying to stall our demise by informing the next generation about its responsibility to the planet. The museum is hosting Make a Splash: For Ocean Conservation on Ocean's Day, offering tons to do and learn. The event will kick off with REEF's 2018 Lionfish Derby Summer Series, presented by Whole Foods, in Museum Park, where you can learn about the invasive species and efforts to capture them. You'll also learn about microplastics in the ocean and research being done to make coral reefs more heat-resistant, as well as how to make your own underwater environment with artist Kerry Phillips. 11 a.m. Sunday, June 10, at Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. Admission starts at $17.