The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend: Irie Weekend, Miami Spa Month, and Americana Pool Party

EXPAND Photo by Karli Evans

Does Monday really even count if it's sandwiched by days off? Is the weekend really over just because there's an annoying 24-hour interruption? Do you really need to bother being sober at that first meeting when you'll be drunk six hours before and after? Don't squander the weekend before a midweek holiday. Spend it at these parties, festivals, and shows happening everywhere from Miami Beach to Wynwood to Coral Gables. We'll see you back out there Tuesday.

EXPAND courtesy of Irie Weekend

Friday

Irie Weekend

DJ Irie has fingers in the most Miami of pies. He spins at Heat games, on Carnival cruises, and in various clubs. He also happens to have 12 years of fundraising for his foundation under his belt via his Irie Weekend. This year, the star-studded event has been extended to four days for Kevin Hart's birthday party at the River Yacht Club Sunday. But the pregame for that bash includes performances by Lil Yachty at LIV Friday, O.T. Genasis and T.I. at an Eden Roc pool party Saturday, plus a post-pool-party appearance by Future at E11even.

ArtOfficial at the Wynwood Yard

If you're looking for the next Lil Uzi Vert or Kodak Black, move along: ArtOfficial hasn't been making music in Miami for the past ten years to capitalize on the latest hip-hop trends. The group's lush and intense instrumentation is matched only by a steady dose of flows that eschew the superficial. Maybe you think that's elitist, but if you're hungry for the OG raps that made you think and vibe, check out this show at the Yard.

SpeakFridays: Elevate at the Light Box

Don't suffer through another random open mike ever again. Instead, head to SpeakFridays' semimonthly events to see a mix of curated acts and spotlight hopefuls in disciplines ranging from music to comedy to poetry and beyond. This month's show is themed "Elevate" and will include appearances by comedian Esther Ku, poet and musician Aja Monet, and bands Pazmal and E.L.E.M.E.N.T.S. Show up early with your talents to sign up for the open mike and snag a seat in the intimate Light Box theater.

EXPAND Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Saturday

International Mango Festival at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Few things are worth braving Miami's July heat. But even sweat-matted hair and armpit stains shouldn't stop you from sampling the seemingly endless array of tropical goodness at the International Mango Festival. Whether you're there to buy a mango tree, sample mango beer, earn your mango master's degree, or just gorge on this sweet and juicy summer treat, this two-day celebration of everything mango will open your eyes to a brave new world of cooking, pairing, and drinking with this nectar of the gods.

EXPAND Albane Navizet

Monique Marvez: Not Skinny, Not Blonde at Faena Theater

You know that one female co-worker who's constantly saying things that are too real and you think will get her fired, but she pretty much makes your day? That's Monique Marvez. The Miami native has found success with specials on Showtime, a radio show in L.A., and standup comedy tours across the U.S. While jabs at hetero men, beauty standards, and the Kardashians will send your drink through your nostrils, Marvez also slips some genuine advice into her fast-paced routine that might surprise you.

Miami Spa Month

The name is misleading: Miami Spa Month is, in fact, two months of deals on your most essential nonessential needs, such as mani-pedis, massages, and facials. The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau has gifted the city with these months to get us through the meltingly hot, existential-crisis-inducing summer. And it works: With packages like the Spa Day at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne (which includes a 50-minute facial, a 50-minute massage, and all-day access to saunas, steam rooms, and a whirlpool for $199), why would you want to live anywhere else?

EXPAND Afrobeats 'n' Brunch Frantz Casimir/Focal Muse Photography

Sunday

Afrobeats 'n' Brunch at Providores & Publicans

If you do it week after week, brunch can get a bit boring. But Providores & Publicans on Brickell is bringing some bang back to this in-between meal with Afrobeats 'n' Brunch. DJ Krazy Touch will spin all sorts of rhythms originating from the African continent and its diaspora. Electroheads will enjoy Afro-house, while those in need of Caribbean flavor will revel in soca and reggae. And in case you need a little liquid courage to get in the mood to munch, for only $40, you can indulge in bottomless mimosas.

Michele Eve Sandberg

Red, White & 'Cue at Carillon Miami Beach

Tuesday, you'll be in your uncle's backyard to eat what you hope will be perfectly grilled chorizo but will probably be an overcooked hamburger on a slightly stale bun. The things we do for family. To ease the FOMO, start your Independence Day celebrations early on the beach of the Carillon Resort. Servers will deliver barbecue and libations to beachside lounge chairs, where you can sit back and enjoy the sounds of a live steel drum band and DJ YSL.

Americana Pool Party at the W Miami Hotel

One of the best things about summer is that it gives you an excuse to get glam and drunk to memorable soundtracks at a hotel where you can't afford to stay. On the 50th floor of the W on Brickell, British DJ Kryder will spin you into a tizzy with his hit song "Aphrodite." The Americana Pool Party, put on by the promoters of Vice District, allows you to let it all hang out. The house producer and beatmaker will get hearts thumping as you take a dip in the pool of love (or at least lust) this Fourth of July weekend.

