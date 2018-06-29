The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Pride Month comes to a close this weekend with one final blowout at Marlins Park and a traveling mural and playlist curated especially for Miami's queer community. Homestead's Schnebly Redland's Winery & Brewery swings into summer with a lychee-centric day festival, and legendary poet and playwright Ntozake Shange visits Liberty City for the Maroon Poetry Festival.

Here's a look at these and more of the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

In recent years, the Miami Marlins have given this town very little to celebrate. But that all will change when Pride at the Park hits the ballpark for the third consecutive year. If you haven't gotten your Pride Month on, do it here before June comes to a close. The Marlins are hosting a pregame shindig at the Clevelander onsite and a postgame party at the 5th Base, located on the West Plaza. You'll get a snazzy and colorful Marlins cap with the purchase of a Pride package. 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 29 at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; mlb.com. Tickets cost $32 to $60.

As if the rising sea that will inevitably drown us weren't enough, South Florida also has a major litter and trash problem. Fortunately, groups such as Debris Free Oceans and 4Ocean exist to help clean up our heathen ways. The two groups have teamed up with the Wynwood Yard for a unique pick-up in Wynwood, Keg & Clean. Pick up trash throughout the neighborhood, stop at bars for drinks and bites along the way, and then close the adventure with a free reusable KleanKanteen cup and complimentary South Beach Brewing Company beer. 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 29 at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $20.



For the casual fan, Record Store Day happens twice a year. But for the die-hard collector, the Miami Record Fair is a monthly must-do. This Saturday's installment promises 28 tables of crate-digging potential and an opportunity to show off your loot as a guest DJ. A signup sheet will be available one hour before the fair begins. Noon Saturday, June 30 at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND To Miami With Pride mural by artist Virginia Zamora Courtesy of Spotify

It's not a Pride celebration without music, and Spotify wants to provide the soundtrack. To Miami With Pride, a mural on wheels created by local LGBTQ illustrator Virginia Zamora, will allow passersby to scan an embedded code to access music by musicians from Miami's LGBTQ community as well as music associated with the city's queer community. On display through Tuesday, July 3 throughout Miami and Miami Beach; spotify.com.

Take a seat, trendy ingredients like elderflower and blood orange. It's lychee's time to shine. For the third consecutive year, Schnebly Redland's Winery & Brewery in Homestead will host the Lychee Summer Celebration. Enjoy locally made lychee wine, special-release beers from Miami Brewing Company, and lychee-inspired bites. There will also be more than 100 Corvettes on display and 40-plus vendors in a craft area. 2 p.m. Saturday, June 30 at Schnebly Redland's Winery & Brewery, 30205 SW 217th Ave., Homestead; eventbrite.com. Admission starts at $10; various discounts and packages are available.

The Fourth of July is on a Wednesday this year, so that means you better party your ass off the weekend before the holiday. Made in Miami has teamed up with Revolution 93.5 FM for a poolside spectacle: the Made in Miami Pool Party at the National Hotel. Enjoy sipping booze and getting soaked to the live tunes of Oscar G, Jesse Perez, Ralph Falcon, and others. Noon Saturday, June 30 at the National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $20 to $30.

Courtesy of Maroon Poetry Festival

The poets most people know are old, white dudes. Change that for the better at the Maroon Poetry Festival, which honors poets of the Black Arts Movement. The day will kick off with a yoga and meditation session. From there, enjoy local tunes and poetry readings. Special guests include the Black Panther Party's Emory Douglas and poet Ntozake Shange. 10 a.m. Saturday, June 30 at Tacolcy Center, 6161 NW Ninth Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free, but a $25 donation is suggested.

Diplo's Mad Decent shindigs have become quite the spectacle over the years. There's been a block party, a boat party, and so much more. This year, it's the Mad Decent Pool Party at the Delano Beach Club. Diplo himself will be there, alongside Ape Drums, Diablo, Flosstradamus, Walshy Fire, Wuki, and others. Noon Saturday, June 30 at Delano Beach Club, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; tixr.com. Tickets start at $80.



With his distinctive voice and lyrics that reflect his life in Cuba, El Micha crafts tunes your brain and feet will not soon forget. Born 27 years ago, Michael Sierra Miranda refers to his stage name in the third person (much like Seinfeld's Jimmy). His Cubaton songs — such as "El Barrio Me Puso Aquí" and "En Punta de Pie" — speak his truth and reflect his life on the Havana streets. He'll be headed north, a little over 90 miles, to the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, for a show that'll have Cuban flags flying and hips swaying. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 30 at Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $55.

EXPAND Gregg Weiner and Karen Stephens in Building the Wall Photo by Justin Namon

Robert Schenkkan wrote Building the Wall shortly before the election of Donald Trump. The play takes place in a not-so-distant future of martial law and deportations on a mass scale. Originally performed at the Arsht Center last fall, the play is back in light of the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy and resulting outcry over family separations. The reading will be followed by a conversation with Americans for Immigrant Injustice. 12 p.m. Sunday, July 1 at Carnival Studio Theater at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Admission is free.

With "Love Shack" and other psych-pop hits, the B-52's brought the '60s to the '90s. This week, Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson, and the whole band — along with Boy George — are headed to Pompano Beach. The Culture Club frontman has been DJ'ing worldwide since his days bending gender with the "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?" gang. They will reunite and join forces with the B-52's for this unforgettable show in Broward County. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 1 at Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach; theamppompano.org. Admission costs $59.50.

In the early '90s, Bret Michaels was a pouty-lipped diva with feathered blond hair and spandex pants. Though his band Poison's music was pooh-poohed by metalheads for being too pop, many of the songs actually withstood the test of time, such as "Talk Dirty to Me" and "Nothin' but a Good Time." They'll be joined by the Illinois rockers of Cheap Trick, of enduring "I Want You to Want Me" fame, for a show at Hard Rock Live. 7 p.m. Sunday, July 1 at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $70.