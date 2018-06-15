The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Did you forget about dad's gift this year? We've got your back with options for fun activities the two of you can do together this Sunday instead. From a Father's Day fishing tournament in Miami Lakes to a historical tour of infamous Miami crime moments, you've still got time to plan for a unique holiday with dad. And if you want to get started a little early, snag a pair of tickets to Brit Floyd at the Fillmore on Saturday night.

A Sunday concert by Maroon 5 and YAS's No Fear, We're Queer Comedy Benefit night round out this weekend's happenings. Here's a look at those and more of the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

It's not only a Demogorgon and a stellar cast of kids that have made Stranger Things a national phenomenon; its soundtrack has garnered an excitable fanbase of its own. This Friday, the Frost Planetarium swaps the Christmas lights for lasers for not one, but two shows paying homage to the beloved Netflix series. Journey to the Upside Down at your own risk. 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday, June 15, at Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. Tickets cost $8 to $10.

The chainsaw was probably once regarded as a helpful, benign tool. Then along came The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and nothing has been the same. The iconic, scary-as-hell 1974 flick tracks a woodsy journey, a masked slasher, and his creepy family. The film is coming to Fort Lauderdale for a one-night showing at Savor Cinema, where you can also buy some Texas barbecue to enjoy during movie time. 10 p.m. Friday, June 15, at Savor Cinema, 503 SE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; fliff.com. Tickets cost $10.



Representatives from the South Florida Development Coalition, Overtown's Urban Collective, the Opa-Locka Community Development Corporation, the University of Miami, and Florida International University will come together this week for Race and Urban Space: Overcoming Inequality in Miami, a roundtable on how "placemaking" initiatives can help overcome inequality. Because of Miami's long history of segregation in housing, it's a discussion that's way overdue. 7 p.m. Friday, June 15, at Museum of Art + Design, Freedom Tower, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; moadsf.org. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

It's really hard to catch Pink Floyd live — the group is no longer together, and two of its original members have passed. But you can catch the next best thing: Brit Floyd. Widely regarded as one of the best Pink Floyd tribute bands on Planet Earth, this Liverpool-bred outfit has been keeping the classics rolling since 2011. 7 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; livenation.com. Tickets cost $39.50.

Radio personality Papa Keith isn't just a smooth voice you hear on 103.5 the Beat. He's also the founder of Papa Keith for People Matter, known as PK4PM, which seeks to positively shape underserved South Florida communities. One way the org does that is through promoting peace, love, and unity at the Father's Day event People Matter Fest. The big day includes fun such as a kids' zone, celebrity flag football, live music and art, a three-on-three father-son basketball tournament, vendors, and food trucks. Noon Saturday, June 16, at Gwen Cherry Park, 7090 NW 22nd Ave., Miami; peoplematterfest.com. Admission is free.

Dads and fishing go together like peanut butter and jelly. So take your old man to the Miami Lakes Cultural Affairs Committee's Father's Day Fishing Tournament. It's free and open to even those with zero fishing experience. Worried you don't know jack about putting bait on a rod? Don't worry — life jackets and rods will be provided, and the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission will teach the basics. This is the perfect way to keep it wholesome on Dad's special day. 11 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at Miami Lakes Optimist Park Marina, 6411 NW 162nd St., Miami Lakes; miamilakes-fl.gov/cac. Registration is free on eventbrite.com.

Whether you love or hate Maroon 5, everyone can agree Adam Levine is one of God's great works of art. His role on NBC's The Voice shot him from superfame to superduperfame . But your whole fam can catch him off-screen at the BB&T Center when his band performs hits off of their latest album Red Pill Blues. The 2017 Interscope release is the Los Angeles band's fifth LP and brings the group from five to seven members with the addition of PJ Morton on keys and multi-instrumentalist Sam Farrar. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets start at $45.

You probably don't have rosy illusions about Miami's seedy, oftentimes violent past. But odds are you don't know as much about it as certified South Florida history expert Dr. Paul George of HistoryMiami. If you're looking for a unique outing with dad this Sunday, hop on Dr. George's Mystery, Mayhem, Vice and Crime Coach Tour. Visit the Miami City Cemetery, Gianni Versace's old stomping grounds, and filming locations from the original Miami Vice. 1 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; historymiami.org. Tickets cost $25 to $60.

Pride Month means taking time to acknowledge the past and continuing struggles of the queer community, but it also means being radically joyful in the face of that adversity. That's the main objective for YAS — Miami's own LGBTQIA+ Improv Team. This Sunday they'll host their third annual No Fear, We're Queer Comedy Benefit, and they're promising spoken word, drag, and music in addition to comedy. Proceeds from the benefit will support the Alliance for GLBTQ Youth and Smash the Slumlords, the anti-gentrification organization that is raising funds to build South Florida's first homeless shelter for LGBTQIA people. 7 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at Villain Theater, 5865 NE Second Ave., Miami; villaintheater.com. Tickets cost $20.