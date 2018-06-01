The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

The late-spring sun finally peeked through seemingly endless cloud cover this week, and you're waiting to break out of the rainy-day routine. The forecast still calls for some rain and overcast skies, but sunny days are ahead, and with them come outdoor events such as the Summer of Love Picnic this Friday, part of the Town of Surfside's First Fridays events. If you're still feeling skeptical about the weather, catch RBG's return to O Cinema this week, eat some sundaes at Technique Records, or catch reggaeton royalty Ivy Queen at the Fillmore.

Here's a look at the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

The saying goes that if you remember the '60s, you weren't there. Dig up your favorite tie-dye T-shirt and jog your memory during Surfside's Summer of Love-themed picnic at the first of this summer's First Fridays events, taking place the first Friday of each month through September. Guests who attend this month's iteration will enjoy complimentary mini-massages courtesy of the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, a drum circle, hula-hoop workshop, conservation-awareness activities, and a beach-cleanup contest for participating children. 4 p.m. Friday, June 1, at Surfside Community Center, 9301 Collins Ave., Surfside; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

If there's one silver lining to this month's nonstop rainy weather, it's the additional movie watching time you've gained by staying indoors. But there's a better option than wasting away on your couch while you await your next beach day. Get some friends together and head to O Cinema instead. This Friday, the Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary RBG is back by popular demand at the Miami Beach theater. If you already caught that one during its original run, head over to the Wynwood theater for The Gospel According to André, a portrait of groundbreaking and influential fashion editor André Leon Talley. Friday, June 1, through Thursday, June 7, at O Cinema Miami Beach, 500 71st St., Miami Beach; and O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; o-cinema.org. Screening times vary. Tickets cost $11.

EXPAND Ivy Queen Photo by Lunchbox LP / Wikimedia Commons

Her name is Ivy Queen, and she is music royalty. The reggaeton/hip-hop/salsa diva has released ten albums and now resides in the 305. So naturally, when she plans on touring, Miami is included. She's joined on this run by fellow Puerto Rico native Tito "El Bambino." 7 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; livenation.com. Tickets cost $44 to $64.

Miami author and New Times music critic David Rolland recently dropped a book, The End of the Century, zoomed in on two slackers living in the wild and wonderful pre-Y2K days. Now there's a party at Gramps to celebrate it. To honor the book and the wonderful year that was 1999, Miami bands Monterrey, Jaialai, Jumanji, Xotic Yeyo, and Heavy Drag will rock unique renditions of now-retro-ish jams spanning from Ricky Martin to TLC to Fatboy Slim. 9 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission is free.

Courtesy of Adore Delano

The royal wedding was just a warmup for an even bigger royal event going down in Miami this weekend. That's right — it's the Ultimate Miami Drag Queen competition at Magic City Casino. Enjoy extreme fashion, talent, and special performances by Adore Delano, Cher impersonator Chad Michaels, and RuPaul's Drag Race's peach of a performer Nina Bo'Nina Brown. The best of Miami's drag community will also be present to compete for a grand prize of $5,000 and their own royal titles. 9 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at Ultimate Miami, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; magiccitycasino.com. Admission starts at $25.

Are you outgoing, adaptable, impulsive, and maybe a little nosy? You're probably a Gemini! And if that's the case, it's time to party. Vedado Social Club is hosting a celebratory evening that's all about you and all of your famous sign siblings, whether it's JFK or Angelina Jolie. Jansell and Geomia will provide the tunes, and you'll provide the enthusiasm (as you always do). 10 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at Vedado Social Club, 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free.

Many people in the deaf community see their disability as an integral part of who they are — they are deaf and proud. You can learn more about what it means to be deaf through art at the Waving Hands-supported Florida Deaf Art Show, a nonprofit that supports deaf artists, helps them build confidence, and offers them a forum for expression. 11 a.m. Saturday, June 2 and Sunday, June 3, at Miami Light Project, 404 NW 26th St., Miami; floridadeafartshow.org. Admission is $20 for 18 and up, $10 for ages 12 to 18, and free for under 11.

EXPAND Photo by Karli Evans

Is there anything more heavy metal than ice cream? Well — yeah, lots of things, actually. But that isn't stopping Technique Records from fueling your appetite for both this Sunday. Close out the weekend with metal themed ice cream concoctions from Cream Parlor and tunes by Caveman Cult at Metal Sundaes. Each sundae and record purchase enters guests into a raffle for tickets to the Obituary concert at the Ground that night. 2 p.m. Sunday, June 3, at Technique Records, 853 NE 79th St., Miami; techniquerecords.com. Admission is free.

Kittens, coffee, tea, and pastries. Need we say more? Abandoned Pet Rescue has figured out the purrfect (sorry) way to entice potential kitty parents with their Pop Up Cat Cafe. Play with adorable kittens over drinks and snacks, and fall in love with these fur babies for a great cause. Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 3, at Blanco y Blanco Arts, 1147 NE Ninth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; abandonedpetrescue.org. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.