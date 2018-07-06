The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

No, the weekend didn't sneak up on you — this is just what it feels like when the Fourth of July splits your work week in half. Whether you've nursed your hangover and are ready to go again or you're looking for a chill weekend after getting your kicks during the holiday, there's plenty to do in town before Monday morning. For a low-key night at the movies, catch screenings of Whitney at O Cinema Wynwood or 2001: A Space Odyssey at Coral Gables Art Cinema. But if you're looking to continue the party, look no further than the Broken Shaker's poolside Sunday BBQ.

Here's a look at these and more of the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

EXPAND Whitney Houston in a still from the film Whitney, directed by Kevin Macdonald. Courtesy of the Estate of Whitney E. Houston

Friday

She was known not only as one of the greatest vocalists of all time, but as the voice. And that's what made it all the more tragic when Whitney Houston's voice dimmed over time, due to her public struggles with drugs and alcohol, and ultimately went silent when she died in February 2012 at just 48 years old. Three years later, her daughter passed away in an uncannily similar fashion.The new documentary Whitney, made in collaboration with the late singer's family and estate, looks past the public scandals and tabloid fodder to reveal Houston as a queer icon and survivor. Screening times vary, beginning Friday, July 6 at O Cinema Wynwood, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; o-cinema.org.com. Admission costs $11.

Your inner emo-loving, post-hardcore self is already halfway out the door to this one. Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday will soon share the Bayfront Park stage. Coheed plans to release a new album in October, and Taking Back Sunday now has seven albums under its belt, which is undoubtedly black and holding up the bandmates' skinny black jeans. 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 6 at Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 N. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; livenation.com. Tickets cost $22.13 to $79.50.



It's hard to believe that it's already been more than two years since the world lost David Bowie. Fortunately, a number of venues and bands are keeping his spirit alive, from full-on tribute nights to the periodic cover. Churchill's will host its annual Bowie in Space, headlined by two sets from Armada! and a DJ set by Peter Pepper. Come glammed out, because the best-dressed Bowie will win a prize. 9 p.m. Friday, July 6 at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; holdmyticket.com. General admission costs $5.

2001: A Space Odyssey Warner Bros.

You may have sought assistance from Siri or Alexa today, but given the recent findings about snooping phones and spontaneous photo texting, it might be time to revisit the dystopian perils of the fictional mother of all digital assistants: the Hal 9000. Beginning this Friday, Coral Gables Art Cinema presents 50th anniversary 70mm print screenings of the hallmark, Stanley Kubrick-helmed sci-fi epic 2001: A Space Odyssey. Screening times vary, beginning Friday, July 6 at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Miami; gablescinema.com. Admission costs $15.

Saturday

Your ears don't need to venture far. Miami has some stellar local acts. A good handful of them will play at Gramps this Saturday at a showcase presented by Soundbite Magazine. The lineup for this intimate show includes Palm Beach rock band Watch Glass, indie-pop group Del Pelson out of Boca, Miami's Sun City Riot, and the Brazilian rockers of Red Light Motel from Pompano Beach. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 7 at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission costs $5 in advance and $7 at the door.



If there's one hip-hop crew that will never go out of style, it's Long Island's best: Wu-Tang Clan. And the GZA is the Genius of the bunch, its "spiritual head," and a guy whose raps have the second-largest vocabulary of all popular hip-hop music. From his first solo album, Liquid Swords, to his 2008 release, Pro Tools, the GZA has proven his chops time and again. This true lyrical genius is headed to Churchill's Pub for an intimate show with DJ Heron, a show at which you might be able to learn a new word or two. He'll be supported by the Hoy Polloy, Legacy, John G, LaToya Jane, Mikey D., and others. The Strange Beats patio, by Strange Media Productions, will present a whole 'nother crew of sounds out back. 9 p.m. Saturday, July 7 at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Admission costs $40.

EXPAND Scoop your favorite movie posters at Coral Gables Art Cinema this Saturday. Courtesy of Coral Gables Art Cinema

Posters are the most underrated form of wall art. Yeah, they remind you of your college dorm room, but posters can be a cheap and cool way to decorate your grownup walls too. This is the second year that Gables Cinema is hosting its Poster Drive to raise money. The theater is selling more than 360 of the movie posters it has spent years accumulating for only $5 a pop. It's a great way to meet the staff at the cinema. They'll be there to answer the cultural community's questions and engage with like-minded film fans. Noon Saturday, July 7 at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Admission costs $5.



OK, so your prom was awful. But now you have a chance for a redo — and you also get to dress up like a wizard. Potter Prom is set to boast an out-of-this-world dance floor, butterbeer, and a special Harry Potter-themed menu. Guests are encouraged to go all-out with garb, because a costume contest will crown a king and queen. 8 p.m. Saturday, July 7 at Fado Miami, 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami; freshtix.com. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

Ball & Chain's Pineapple Stage Photo Courtesy of Ball & Chain

Sunday

Lazy Sundays are enjoyable enough, but the best Sundays are Pineapple Sundays. Ball & Chain's unique Pineapple Stage is situated at the historic Little Havana venue's outdoor patio, and Miami's best local acts take over once a month for an afternoon of music, mojitos, and more. This Sunday, stay all day for tunes from SunGhosts, the Goodnites, Lemon City Trio featuring Johnny Walker, Soul Pax, and DJ Brother Dan. 2 p.m. Sunday, July 8 at Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; ballandchainmiami.com. Admission is free.

Didn't quite get your fill of BBQ this Fourth of July? The Broken Shaker at Miami Beach's Freehand Hotel will provide seconds when Milly's Empanada Factory celebrates their two year anniversary with a poolside Shaker Sunday BBQ. They'll be serving up Venezuelan empanadas, tequeños, hot dogs and arepas. 2 p.m. Sunday, July 8 at Broken Shaker, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami; millys2year.splashthat.com. Admission is free.