The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

It's a great week to celebrate Latinx pride in Miami, with a performance by La Santa Cecilia and the return of the annual MegaRumba festivities, which recently expanded from a Colombian Independence Day festival to a celebration of all Latin American nationalities. Premios Juventud returns to the Watsco Center with performances by reggaeton and Latin-trap superstar Ozuna and others, and the Everglades hosts a hike for Spanish speakers looking to get better acquainted with the national park.

Here's a look at some of the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

MegaRumba started out as a Colombian Independence Day party, but this year, it’s widening its tent and celebrating all Latin American cultures. The massive event will offer heaps of artisans, food vendors, and performances by Danny Ocean, Sofia Reyes, Locos por Juana, Victor Drija, Feid, and many other acts. 7 p.m. Friday, July 20, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; megarumba.com. Admission is free.

You don’t have to live in New York or Los Angeles to witness a cool awards show. Premios Juventud (“Youth Awards”) has been honoring Latinx celebs at Coral Gables’ Watsco Center for the past 15 years. In addition to your favorite artists taking home some hardware, this year’s ceremony/show features performances by Ozuna, CNCO, Jacob Forver, Zion y Lennox, and others. 8 p.m. Sunday at Watsco Center at the University of Miami, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $59 to $86.

Everglades National Park Photo by Hannah Sentenac

Even in a city like Miami, the hiking world could afford to expand into a more inclusive community. For Spanish speakers looking for a welcoming space, there's Slough Slog at Everglades National Park, part of Latino Conservation Week 2018. Hike organizers aim to encourage South Florida's Latinx community to explore the national park and ultimately make the trek out to the cypress habitat on their own. 10 a.m. Saturday, July 21, at Ernest F. Coe Visitor Center, 40001 State Hwy. 9336, Miami; eventbrite.com. Entry is free with park admission.

If ever there was a time in history when we needed to laugh, it’s now. As our version of Rome crumbles under the evil rule of a tiny-handed dictator, we might as well get a few chuckles in before we all lose our health insurance. Laughing Out Loud Festival is the place to do just that. Its motto: “Always laugh when you can. It is cheap medicine.” Get your dose of comedy with New York-based West Indian comedian, former DJ, and electrician Majah Hype and Miami comedian, host, and actress Vena E. 9 p.m. Saturday at James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; jlkc.com. Tickets cost $29.

Midnight showings were once the stuff of Rocky Horror and slasher flicks. But in 2018 at Coral Gables Cinema, the new version of a freak or horror show is a pack of cruel high-school girls going for the jugular. The movie theater is screening the instant classic Mean Girls. It tells the tale of Cady Heron, a girl from Africa who finds a more dangerously wild environment than she did in the bush with lions. If you want to watch people be “personally victimized” by Regina George, head out for a late night of movie-watching in the Gables. 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Admission costs $8.



Photo by Chris Carter

The folks behind Period want to make menstrual care accessible to all women. For those living in poverty, this is not always the case. Saturday, volunteers will hold a charity drive for unopened feminine products at the Wynwood Yard. If you're unable to contribute products, you can still volunteer to pack them for women in need. 3 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free.

Many in this country are either immigrants or first-generation Americans. They ride the line between cultures, celebrating and suffering the quirks and challenges of both. La Santa Cecilia is a band that considers this with its sound and politics. The Latin Grammy-winning group makes music influenced by its Mexican heritage and supports various human rights movements. Since 2011, when the group was formed, it has collaborated with Elvis Costello, played on Conan, and was even featured in the Disney movie Coco. Check them out at the Olympia Theater this Saturday. 8 p.m. Saturday at Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami. Admission costs $18.

Mychael Ghost of Astari Nite Photo by Flor Frances

The goth kings of Astari Nite are based out of Florida, but they've built a loyal following in pockets around the world that are steeped in the postpunk tradition they keep alive. This Saturday, they'll release their latest album, Midnight Conversations. Also, Smiths and Morrissey tribute act Ordinary Boys will play an intimate acoustic set. 9 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

Florida's waterways are in distress, from toxic algae to other manmade disasters. GMO Free Florida aims to help with Blues on the Rocks, a night of music from blues bands such as Birdman's Clambake, Juke, and others. There will also be food trucks and dance moves courtesy of Swing Out South Florida, along with information about what locals can do to help our crucial waterways. 8 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at Toejam Backlot, 150 NW 21st St., Miami; toejambacklot.com. Admission is free.

If you grew up in Miami or as a regular tourist on South Beach, the Ocean Drive salsa club Mango’s has a special place in your heart. Arts organization and roaming gallery BFI got the brilliant idea to present an all-female art show in this classic Miami hot spot. “Percolate Anything You Want to Call It” will display art and costume design by Natalia Arias, Audrey Gair, and Marines Montalvo that celebrates the Magic City’s Latin dance culture. The work will even be incorporated into the programming at Mango’s. The dancers will start going hard and sweaty after 10 p.m., but get there early for the art. 2 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at Mango’s Tropical Cafe, 900 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; basfisherinvitational.com. Admission is free before 10 p.m.