The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

There are only two kinds of people in Miami this weekend: those who are anxiously awaiting the World Cup final, and those who couldn't care less. If you're one of the former, head to CityPlace Doral to watch the big game on a jumbotron, with activities for soccer fans and neophytes alike. For everyone else, the Overtown Music & Arts Festival returns to it historic neighborhood this weekend, RedEye Beyond hosts artists from the worlds of comedy, film, music, and visual art, and Sam Smith headlines at the American Airlines Arena on Saturday night.

Here's a look at some of the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

It may be hurricane season in Miami, but there's a typhoon coming to town. "Typhoon Coming On" at the ICA is the latest exhibit from New Jersey-bred interdisciplinary artist Sondra Perry. The exhibit celebrates its grand opening on Friday and runs through November 4, boasting video, media, installation, and performance exploring power, black identity, and our digital culture. 7 p.m. Friday, July 13 at ICA Miami, 61 NE 41st St., Miami; icamiami.org. Free and open to the public.

You'll never be able to see Whitney Houston live again. But you can see one heck of a tribute that's hitting a big-time local stage. The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show features South African singer Belinda Davids as well as a six-piece band and dancers. To quote the icon, you'll absolutely "Wanna Dance With Somebody" at this show. 8 p.m. Friday, July 13 at Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $20 to $105.55.

Courtesy of RedEye

Artists from across the spectrum of mediums, from music, to film, comedy, fashion, and even virtual reality, will convene under one roof for RedEye Beyond at Fort Lauderdale's ArtServe. Musical performers include New York's Big Sounds Better along with comedy sets by Fasil Malik and Chris Flanagan. Ticket holders are also invited to a RedEye afterparty at Tula Bistro and Garden after the event. 6 p.m. Saturday, July 14, at ArtServe, 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; artserve.org. Tickets cost $20 to $175.

For a second year, the Canine Film Festival is celebrating the movies that feature humans' best friends and the people who create such awesome films. Saturday's affairs, dubbed "A Day at the Movies With Your Dog," feature a red carpet where you and your pup can pose before watching a slew of pooch-inspired flicks and a subsequent awards presentation. Sunday's activities are anchored by a poolside brunch in Miami Lakes and a doggie fashion show. 11 a.m. Saturday, July 14 at Cinepolis Movie Theaters, 3015 Grand Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Tickets and packages cost $25 to $100.

A few years back, singer Sam Smith hit it big with the smash "Stay With Me." And he's been going strong ever since. Smith is set to swoon and croon at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, bringing all the hits including "Money on My Mind," "Lay Me Down," and "Writing's on the Wall." His latest album, The Thrill of It All, dropped last year, and this stellar tour bears the same name. 8 p.m. Saturday, July 14 at AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $31 to $121.

EXPAND Courtesy Overtown Music & Arts Festival

The Overtown Music & Arts Festival returns to the streets of the historic Miami neighborhood this year with performances by Estelle, Ginuwine, Musiq Soulchild, and more. Over the past few years, the festival has shone a light on the rich cultural history of the historically black neighborhood, which was known as "Miami’s Little Broadway" and frequented by the musical greats of America's jazz and soul music heydays. 11 a.m. Saturday, July 14, at Historic Overtown District, NW Second and NW Third Avenues between NW Eighth and NW Tenth Streets, Miami; overtownmusicartsfestival.com. Admission is free.

Catwalk: A Night of Vogue is bringing the best of 305 ballroom and vogue nights to 1306 Miami in cahoots with the House of Lords. The event will feature MC Tr'e Ma'at Tabu and DJs Gooddroid, Bonnie Beats, and Get Face. If you think you can hang, enter to win money with categories like Virgin Vogue, Realness, and Best-Dressed Spectator. 11 p.m. Saturday, July 14 at 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; facebook.com/pg/catwalknyc. Admission costs $8 presale and $10 day of. 18+.



Dogs and baseball go pretty well together. Dogs themselves largely like baseballs, for instance. So fans of both will be thrilled that Bark at the Park is going down at Marlins Park. You can head to the stadium with your furry companion to watch the Fish play the Philadelphia Phillies. It'll be one hell of an old ball game! Some of the ticket proceeds will go to support Broward County Humane Society. It's a win-win whether or not your team triumphs. 4:10 p.m. Saturday, July 14 at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; mlb.com. Admission costs $16 for humans, $10 for dogs.

EXPAND The Wizard of Oz Courtesy of Adrienne Arsht Center