The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

The weekend means different things to different people. For some, a hard workweek means that dancing and a few rounds of drinks with friends are in order. Others prefer the hours between Friday afternoon and Sunday night to be a Zen respite from the daily grind. Although Miami is known for the former option, this weekend offers both celebration and relaxation, even at the same event.

At Daybreaker MIA's Saturday Disco Fever, enjoy yoga and breakfast, followed by a costumed disco dance party on the pool deck on the W Miami Hotel's 50th floor. Find your Zen at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden's 12th-annual International Chocolate Festival, at the Miami Beer Fest at Marlins Park, or with the blissful sounds of New World Symphony Friday night. Just don't forget to show your support for today's most important causes at Power at the Polls: Miami Day of Action on the anniversary of last year's history-making Women's March on Washington.

EXPAND New World Symphony's Pulse Courtesy of New World Symphony

Friday

Sometimes the movie isn't the tearjerker — it's the soundtrack. Which classic score gets your water works going? Star Wars? 2001: A Space Odyssey? New World Symphony will play them all during Pulse: Late Night at the Movies. The New World Center will transform into the ultimate lounge setting with sets by the always cosmic Dude Skywalker, who'll be backed by the 80-piece orchestra for its collaboration with Miami-based composer Sam Hyken. 9 p.m. Friday, January 19, at New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; nws.edu. Tickets cost $45 and up.



The way the world is going these days, we need all the comfort we can get, and there's no greater comfort than comfort food. You can surround yourself with one of life's greatest sources of happiness when Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden hosts the 12th-annual International Chocolate Festival this weekend. Enjoy lectures, demos, and, of course, samples from chocolatiers. You'll even have the chance to buy your own cacao plant and learn how to care for it. So which is your favorite, milk or dark? 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $12 to $25. Admission is free for members.

Wonderful worlds are colliding. In partnership with Paradise City Comic Con, Concrete Beach Brewery will host the geeky beer extravaganza Concrete-a-Con. For a second consecutive year, the event at the Wynwood brewery will include costume and videogame competitions, silent films, and a surprise movie release. Get all cosplayed out for the affair and get a buck off pints. It pays to nerd out. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, January 19, at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Wynwood; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Boogie on the W Hotel's Wet Deck. Courtesy of W Miami

Saturday

If you still have a sweet tooth after Friday's Chocolate Festival, there's plenty more where that came from. Explore dozens of options at Dessert Wars, where more than 40 vendors, including Misha's Cupcakes, Morella Gourmet Paletas, and Batter & Batches, will provide you with the ultimate sugar high. From key lime pies to cheesecakes to ice cream, there's a treat for everyone. 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, January 20, at FIU Arena, 11200 SW Eighth St., Miami; dessertwarsmiami.com. Tickets start at $30.

Get Zen before you get down. W Miami and Daybreaker MIA want to start your weekend right with yoga at 10 a.m., 50 floors up on the Wet pool deck for Saturday Morning Disco Fever. After you've attained a higher plane and snacked on breakfast goods provided by Manitoba Harvest and GT’s Kombucha, it'll be time to turn the luxury Brickell hotel into your personal Studio 54. Disco fashion is encouraged, so break out the platform shoes and dress to impress. 10 a.m. Saturday, January 20, at W Miami Hotel, 485 Brickell Ave., Miami; daybreaker.com. Tickets cost $20 to $30.

Cheers for beers. Photo by Dan Silberstein

Few things are as American as drinking beer at a ballpark, and now is the time to be a patriot. The Miami Beer Festival will take over Marlins Park with food trucks and more than 200 beers from 80 breweries. Local faves such as MIA, Khoffner, and Barrel of Monks will be onsite, as will national breweries such as Ace Cider, Victory, Left Hand, and Dogfish Head. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, January 20, at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Little Havana; miamibeerfestival.com. Tickets start at $50; VIPs pay $60 for early entry at 5 p.m.

New York's Mobb Deep was one of those rare hip-hop groups that passed the test of time. From 1993 until last year's untimely death of one-half of the crew, Prodigy, the duo stayed together for decades. This week, Havoc, the man still standing, will join Big Noyd and Bernz from the Miami rap crew ¡Mayday! for Tribute to Prodigy. The night will be hosted by M1 of Dead Prez, and local rappers Youngking, $lugz, KaySuave, and Lil Yoly will open. It's not often you get to see a rap artist with this much credibility, and to see him at Churchill's, where anything goes, is extra-special. 9 a.m. Saturday, January 20, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Admission costs $20 to $40.

Thousands show up for the Women's March in Miami at Bayfront Park Amphitheater. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Sunday

Can you believe it's already been a year since women marched on Washington? It's hard to believe because there's still an alleged sex offender in the White House. But with the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements on fire and Women's March Florida still marching, maybe there's hope for the future. This Sunday, activists and regular folks who are unwitting activists will take to the streets of Wynwood for Power to the Polls: Miami Day of Action. One goal is to register voters and raise awareness about voter suppression. The movement was first criticized for ignoring the needs of marginalized communities, but not in Miami — we rise together here. 11 a.m. Sunday, January 21, at Mana Wynwood, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; womensmarchflkeys.org. Admission is free.

Miami's wildest queer party is back for 2018. Counter Corner has become the go-to gathering for our city's young, queer community. It's a place to be unapologetically yourself and watch performances by some of the city's top up-and-coming drag talent. This month's edition will offer performances by Miami's fairy godmother, Miss Toto, along with rising stars such as Dang-Ho Yu Sickning and Opulence Queen. 10 p.m. Sunday, January 21, at 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 1306miami.com. Admission is free.

Your motto for 2018 might be "Out with the old, in with the new," but you'll want to savor some of yesteryear when you find some sweet vintage looks at the Miami Flea 2018 Kickoff. Once again, take the opportunity to get to know some of Miami's finest artisans and palette pleasers and enjoy the city's glorious weather before it inevitably heats up. When you get tired of browsing the booths, grab a brew from Mac's Pubs and enjoy live performances by Brendan O'Hara, Rachel Ohnsman, and Scone Cash Players. 1 p.m. Sunday, January 21, at 1445 N. Miami Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

