The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

It's a great weekend for live music in Miami with the return of the Snarky Puppy-curated GroundUp Music Festival at the North Beach Bandshell. Nicky Jam and Plan B bring the heat to the American Airlines Arena Saturday night, and Soundbite magazine taps Orlando's Gary Lazer Eyes for this weekend's Soundbite Sundaze.

Become better acquainted with Miami's diverse cultural roots with Miami Dade College Museum of Art + Design's public performance The Maggic Banquet or by listening to or sharing your own stories at PAMM's Miami Stories of Cuban Exiles. Here's a look at these and many more of the best events in Miami this weekend.

Photo by George Martinez

Friday

Maybe massive festivals with massive crowds aren't exactly your thing. You'll be pleased to know there are just 2,000 tickets per day available for the GroundUp Music Festival, which hits Miami Beach all weekend. Knowing artists such as Bela Fleck & the Flecktones Trio, the Wood Brothers, and Robert Glasper will perform, you'll want to beat the small masses before tickets are gone. The event will also offer a picturesque beer garden, interactive music workshops with the artists, and grub from celebrity chef Michelle Bernstein. Friday, February 9, through Sunday, February 11, at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; festival.groundupmusic.net. Tickets start at $85, and three-day passes start at $225.

Creepy doll/murderer Chucky has been around for 25 years. To honor his gruesome entrance into the horror world, O Cinema Wynwood will host a 25th-anniversary screening of Child's Play. Immediately following the film, Chucky creator Don Mancini will chat with the audience via Skype for a Q&A. 11:30 p.m. Friday, February 9, at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Wynwood; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $12.

Nicky Jam Courtesy of Sony Music Latin

Saturday

Turn down any other party invites you've received for Saturday. There's no bigger party than Nicky Jam's concert with Plan B at the American Airlines Arena this weekend. Though the rest of the nation recently discovered reggaeton with "Despacito," Miami has been familiar with the music of these genre architects for years. Reggaeton's steadily growing international ubiquity has helped both acts reach career highs of popularity over the past few years. 8 p.m. Saturday, February 10, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets are $39 to $150.50 via ticketmaster.com.

The stories of exiled Cubans in Miami have shaped the mythology of this city. That's why Pérez Art Museum Miami has joined forces with HistoryMiami and WLRN to record and preserve these tales. At Miami Stories of Cuban Exiles, exiles are invited to share their experiences in a recording booth while answering reporters' questions to build this project. The event is part of the museum's Free Second Saturdays, so you can bring your abuelas, your tíos, and the whole familia. 1 p.m. Saturday, February 10, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. Admission is free.

Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Valentine's Day is a celebration of love, and what could be more loving than giving back to your community? Cupid's Undie Run calls itself "the nation's largest pantless party," and it's all for a good cause. Runners come decked out in their finest red boxers, boy shorts, and underwear for a mile-long run to help raise awareness of neurofibromatosis and donate to the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Cupid's Run has helped raise $14.5 million for the cause since 2010. Noon Saturday, February 10, at Mana Wynwood, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; Admission is $40 via cupids.org.

Miami Dade College Museum of Art + Design is undergoing renovations through April, but its staff continues to be focused on bringing exhibitions and public performances to the greater-Miami community. One such performance is The Maggic Banquet, part of the museum's ongoing Living Together series. Miami- and Barcelona-based artist Antoni Miralda will explore the culinary history of Maggi, the seasoning brand, by creating an altar-like buffet with dishes from Miami's diverse ethnic communities. The artist's aim is to explore the commodification and globalization of food and tradition. 2 p.m. Saturday, February 10, at Exile Books, 5900 NW Second Ave., Miami; mdcmoad.org. Admission is free.

If ever there were a time when this nation needed a soul, it's now. That's why you should make sure to bask in the sound and feels of the great Empress of Soul, Gladys Knight, when she graces the Arsht Center with her divine presence this Saturday. A lifelong performer, Knight fronted the Pips before going on to achieve her own success as a solo artist. During that time, she heard some news through the grapevine and took a "Midnight Train to Georgia." You'll be singing along with the hits at this must-see show. 8 p.m. Saturday, February 10, at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets start at $29.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Freehand

Sunday

You'll probably want to follow up last week's Super Bowl Sunday with another massive party. New Orleans is gearing up for Mardi Gras, and though you're not in New Orleans, the Freehand Miami has the next best thing. Our city likes to do things a little differently, so the folks at the Broken Shaker are celebrating Fat Tuesday on a Sunday with a Louisiana-style poolside barbecue. What will you do for some beads? 2 p.m. Sunday, February 11, at the Broken Shaker at Freehand Miami, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; freehandhotels.com. Admission is free.

LGBTQ families of all stripes, pronouns, and rainbow colors are welcome at the Aqua Foundation for Women's LGBTQ Family BBQ at the gorgeous Greynolds Park. Enjoy complimentary food and drinks for the whole family, along with kid-friendly fun such as a bounce house, face-painting, and a performance by Miami Children's Museum Players. Noon Sunday, February 11, at Greynolds Park, 17530 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami Beach. Parking costs $7, but admission to the event is free via eventbrite.com.



If you think rock is dead in South Florida, you haven't been to Soundbite Sundaze. Sunday nights at Ricky's South Beach are made for discovering Florida's best bands while sipping plenty of drinks during happy hour. This week's lineup includes Orlando band and Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival alum Gary Lazer Eyes, along with local acts the Polar Boys and PJ Aviles. 4:40 p.m. Sunday, February 11, at Ricky's South Beach, 1222 16 St., Miami Beach. Admission is free.

