The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Forget political divisions. There are two kinds of people in America this weekend: Those who can't wait for the Super Bowl, and those who couldn't care less.

If you're gearing up for the game, plenty of watch parties will take place at bars around town this Sunday. For everyone else, plenty of music will happen this weekend, from a free concert by the Wailers to Fractal Beach's return to Virginia Key. The drag festival Wigwood will sashay into a weekend-long affair at Miami's Scottish Rite Temple, Gramps, and the Broken Shaker. A night out in Coconut Grove for Fashion, Art, and Music, a screening of the horror classic Suspiria, and the 25th-annual International Map Fair round out a weekend of events for Miamians of all stripes.

Friday

The Wailers. The Knight Foundation, Emilio Estefan, and Eduardo Marturet of the Miami Symphony Orchestra have teamed up to bring reggae royalty to the Design District's Palm Court. The poetry of Bob Marley comes alive when his former bandmates the Wailers play a free concert this Friday evening. Be sure to RSVP and arrive early to find an ideal viewing spot, because this show will surely be in high demand. 6 p.m. Friday, February 2, in Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami; 786-843-3880; aedistrictmiami.com. Admission is free via eventbrite.com.



Fractal Beach. Who says a music festival needs only music? Fractal Beach has music by Toubab Krewe, Stylust Beats, and Papadosio, among the nearly 100 acts that will rock the weekend. Looking for yoga? There are sessions from sunrise to sunset. Workshops on permaculture? Oh, yes. Painting and art installations? You can have a brush with those. Best of all, the action all takes place right on the beach on Virginia Key. Friday, February 2, through Sunday, February 4, in Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Virginia Key; fractalbeach.org. Single-day general admission starts at $60; multiday passes are available.

EXPAND Take a stroll through Coconut Grove on Fashion, Art, and Music Night. Photo courtesy of Coconut Grove Business Improvement District

Saturday



Fashion, Art, and Music Night. If you've been spending too much time in Wynwood, you'll relish the chance to reconnect with Miami's historic Coconut Grove during the neighborhood's Fashion, Art, and Music night. The streets of the Grove will come alive with live music, gallery displays, and delicious food from participating restaurants offering promotions and extended hours. Fashion, Art, and Music Nights encourage residents of Miami to support local businesses that have flourished in the historic neighborhood for years. Though there's a lot of excitement happening in Miami around new eateries and blossoming art scenes, don't forget the classics. 6 p.m. Saturday, February 3, in Coconut Grove; coconutgrove.com/fam. Admission is free.

New World Symphony's Miami in Movements. What does Miami sound like to you? Is it the blaring of futile rush-hour honking? Or the calming rush of the waves washing over the shore at sunset on your favorite beach? Maybe it's the crowing of Little Havana roosters who wake you up at 6 a.m. Listen to New World Symphony's revised iteration of Miami in Movements, a composition created around crowdsourced interviews, audio, and video from Miamians like yourself in collaboration with MIT Media Lab. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 3, at New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; Tickets cost $45 to $90 via nws.edu.

Suspiria. In the age of the internet, it can seem like everything that exists has already been discovered, memed, and turned into the subject of a contrarian think piece. But amazingly, an uncut 35mm print of the 1977 Dario Argento film Suspiria was recently unearthed by the Chicago Cinema Society in an Italian cinema that had been shuttered long ago. It adds six minutes of never-before-seen footage to a story about a ballet student who transfers to a German school and enters a nightmare. Film buffs won't be the only ones to flock to this flick — with a score by prog-rock band Goblin, music nerds will be in paradise as well. 11:30 p.m. Saturday, February 3, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Admission costs $8.

EXPAND Free yourself at Wigwood's closing pool party. Karli Evans

Sunday

Wigwood. The second-annual Wigwood isn't any mere drag festival. It's a queer revolution. Things kick off Friday evening at the Miami Scottish Rite Temple and then hit Gramps in Wynwood Saturday, but after you party all weekend, things wind down Sunday with a barbecue pool party at the Broken Shaker at Freehand Miami. Weekend passes to Friday and Saturday activities will run you $40 (and are worth every penny), but Sunday's festivities are totally free. Plan to bring some cash, though — these hard-twerking queens need their tips. 1 p.m. Sunday, February 4, at the Broken Shaker, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach. Admission is free with RSVP via wigwoodmiami.com.

Miami International Map Fair. You're a nerd and proud of it. Super Bowl Sunday is usually just another Sunday for you, but no more. Nerd out to your heart's content at HistoryMiami's 25th-annual International Map Fair, the longest-running map fair in the world. Check out the selection of original antique maps, charts, town plans, and atlases from the 16th Century to present day. Also on display is the earliest known map of Miami, one of the rarest in the world. You can also check out the real-estate guide map created by George Merrick for Coral Gables in 1922, along with panels about sea monsters in medieval Renaissance maps and map collecting. 10 a.m. Saturday, February 3, and Sunday, February 4, at History Miami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; historymiami.org. Tickets cost $5 to $20; discount rates are available for members and students.

