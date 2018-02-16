The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

The long weekend has arrived just in time for this ungodly hot mid-February weather. It might be the perfect time to hit the beach if you've stayed away since November. But in case you're still not ready for the invasive, glitter-like hell that is powdery beach sand, there are plenty of festivals, music events, and other ways to enjoy your Presidents' Day weekend.

Get free tattoos and drinks compliments of the new alice + olivia flagship in the Design District, or enter the running for prom king or queen at the Black Panther African-Themed Adult Prom at the Overtown Performing Arts Center. The Coconut Grove Arts Festival is back for another year of art and fun activities for the whole family, and the Gay8 Festival and Counter Corner toast to the beauty of Miami's diverse LGBTQ community. Here's a look at the best events in Miami this weekend.

EXPAND The Betsy Hotel Courtesy photo

Friday

Get your long weekend started off right at the Betsy Hotel's Friday Feels. Enjoy drink specials and two complimentary cocktails courtesy of Bacardi. Once you've downed enough of those, head to the photo booth or hit the dance floor. Entry is free before 7 p.m. with RSVP via Facebook or Eventbrite and only $10 after that. You can also enjoy $5 off a pizza at the Alley after the event with your Friday Feels wristband. 5:30 p.m. Friday, February 16, at the Betsy Hotel, 1433 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-6100; eventbrite.com.

Apart from the Caribbean islands, South Florida might have the world's largest concentration of Bob Marley fans. If you need an evening to connect with his tunes, the sixth-annual Locos por Marley is the place to be. The evening will feature Grammy-nominated Latin band Locos por Juana performing a tribute set. The band will be joined by Tomas Diaz & the Sound Boutique as well as the reggae-centric music company Kulcha Shok. 6 p.m. Friday, February 16, at La Garage Wynwood, 127 NW 23rd St., Wynwood; facebook.com. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $20 at the door.

EXPAND Coconut Grove Arts Festival Courtesy of Coconut Grove Arts Festival

Saturday

If you grew up in Miami with family or friends who thought of themselves as artsy, you probably have fond memories of the Coconut Grove Arts Festival. Launched in 1963, the fest began as a publicity stunt for the Coconut Grove Playhouse and is still going strong more than a half-century later. Enjoy live music, dance performances, and pieces by more than 300 artists. 10 a.m. Saturday, February 17, through Monday, February 19, at 2700 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove; cgaf.com. Admission costs $15.

Tattoos (and the liquid courage you need to get them) never come cheap, but thanks to your new best friends at the alice + olivia flagship in the Design District, you can get both for free this weekend. Sip some José Cuervo margaritas and palomas before you get some ink, and if you were single and mingling this Valentine's Day, the dating app Bumble will help you show off those tattoos with a photographer on deck to take professional profile pics — no filter needed. 1 p.m. Saturday, February 17, at alice + olivia, 99 NE 39th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; miamidesigndistrict.net. Admission is free.

EXPAND Lupita Nyong'o and Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther. Disney/Marvel Studios

The arrival of the groundbreaking superhero flick Black Panther has excited millions of people all over the world who've been waiting to see themselves, their stories, and culture reflected onscreen. Starex Smith, the mastermind behind the foodie site the Hungry Black Man, harnessed this excitement into weekend events celebrating the film. Most notable is this Saturday night's Black Panther African-Themed Adult Prom. Wear your finest regal African attire, and remember that everyone is welcome. "One of the challenges of being black and celebrating things that are black... it’s unfortunately a reality that [other] people feel they’re excluded when they’re not,” Smith told New Times earlier this week. “Just like anyone is usually welcome to an Italian event, Greek festival, Oktoberfest, or St. Patrick’s Day, anyone is welcome to join us.” 8 p.m. Saturday, February 17, at Overtown Performing Arts Center, 1074 NW Third Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $85 via eventbrite.com.

Miami Theater Center is making history exciting with Theatre Unspeakable: The American Revolution. Watch as the troupe re-creates the entire Revolutionary War in 50 minutes with seven actors in a tiny space with no props. Sounds like an impossible task? Just try them. Head out to laugh and learn at this Saturday's rowdy, physical, and creative performance. Noon and 7 p.m. Saturday, February 17, at 9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; mtcmiami.org. Admission costs $5 to $10.

Sunday

Browsing a farmers' or artisan market always makes for a fun Sunday afternoon, and the folks at Thrifter Market always bring the best of Florida's local vendors to the Wynwood Marketplace. Every third Sunday of the month, they do things a little differently, with their Vintage Thrifter Market: Retro, Rags, & Lows. Take in a car show with gorgeous vintage lowriders during an afternoon of live music, cocktails, delicious food, and more than 40 product vendors. Noon Sunday, February 18, at 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; thrifter.cool. Admission is free.

Though it's not always well represented in the media, the LGBTQ Latinx community is vast, out, and proud, and though there are many hurdles yet to overcome, there are also plenty of reasons to celebrate this vibrant community. The Gay8 Festival offers the Latinx LGBTQ community a full day of music, food, and art. The one-day street fest also includes a film showcase hosted by Miami Dade College and the OutShine Film Festival at the Tower Theater, as well as Women's Tertulia, a literary event for lesbians. 11 a.m. Sunday, February 18, at 1575 SW Eighth St., Miami; gay8festival.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Counter Corner Photo by Karli Evans

In a city overflowing with outstanding drag talent and titillating nightlife, Miami's best drag party happens on a Sunday night. "Come as you are" is the motto at 1306's monthly party Counter Corner. Watch sets by some of Miami's top queens, including Miss Toto, Kat Wilderness, and Regina Black, and a DJ set by Otto Von Schirach. This month's theme is sex — interpret it as you will and reflect it in a getup that's authentically you. If leather is your style, werk it, honey. If you feel most comfortable in baggy jeans and a T-shirt, that works too. All rainbow stripes are welcome. 10 p.m. Sunday, February 18, at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 1306miami.com. Admission is free.

The folks at Yo Miami bring the laughs at recurring weekly and monthly comedy events such as Just the Tip Comedy Show. This Sunday, they'll launch their new monthly event, One Night Stand. It's a spin on the classic Dating Game from the mid-'70s, featuring three male comics and female comics. An audience member is selected to ask them questions, and the winners perform a ten-minute set after their date with the audience. 8 p.m. Sunday, February 18, at Yo Space, 294 NE 62nd St., Miami; yo-miami.com. Admission is free.

