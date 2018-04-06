The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Pride Week wraps up this weekend, but not before unique drag shows with Miami's top queens take place at Concrete Beach Brewery and the Institute of Contemporary Art. Plus, there's the can't-miss main event: the Miami Beach Pride Parade.

Make poetry out of your name at O, Miami Poetry Festival's "That's Not My Neim" or head for the sand at Fort Lauderdale Beach for the sixth-annual Tortuga Music Festival, featuring headliners Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, and Keith Urban.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

Installation view of "By Tte People: Designing a Better America." Courtesy of Cooper Hewitt Design Museum

Friday

Want to make America great, but not the way Trump has in mind? Check out "By the People: Designing a Better America," opening at Miami Dade College's Museum of Art + Design. The exhibit offers amazing insights — based on two years of research — for building more inclusive and sustainable communities. Touching on everything from alternative transportation options to expanding access to education, the exhibit boasts 60 designs of proposed solutions for areas of needed improvement across the nation. There will be a free public preview of the exhibit opening night. 6 p.m. Friday, April 6, at MCD Museum of Art + Design, Freedom Tower, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; mdcmoad.org. Admission to the public preview is free with RSVP at eventbrite.com.

The past 12 months have belonged to Cardi B, but her groundbreaking year is about to get even better. The tongue-wagging, odd-noise-making Bartier Cardi is finally set to release her hotly anticipated debut album, Invasion of Privacy, nine months after the release of her monumentally successful single "Bodak Yellow." To celebrate her achievements, Cardi is throwing a massive album-release party at E11even the day her record debuts. The event has all the makings of an epic ladies' night, so take a shot of Bacardi and toast to the queen. 10 p.m. Friday, April 6, at E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami. Tickets cost $90 to $100 via tixr.com.

Chilli and T Boz of TLC Courtesy of Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition

Though Cardi B is the hottest artist of the moment, she stands on the shoulders of giants. Among those pioneers are the women of TLC — still one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. TLC stormed into pop-culture consciousness sporting condoms as eyewear during the height of the AIDS crisis and empowered women through their messages of self-acceptance and confidence. This Friday, they'll perform their anthems such as "Waterfalls," "Unpretty," and "Ain't 2 Proud 2 Beg" at the Miami-Dade County Fair, and because tickets cost only $10, there's no good reason to miss this chance to see these '90s icons. 8 p.m. Friday, April 6, at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition, 10901 Coral Way, Miami; 305-223-7060; thefair.me. Tickets cost $10 via etix.com.

The ladies are lacking this time around, but if you're a fan of today's country stars, Tortuga Music Festival is the place to be this weekend. Eric Church, Keith Urban, and Florida Georgia Line will headline the beachside bro-fest, while acts such as Shaggy, Snoop Dogg, and Cheap Trick deviate from Tortuga's signature sound. And if you're a fan of country music but can't swing the money for a Tortuga ticket or simply believe more women should be given the opportunity to write and perform their own songs at the festival next year, Friday Night Soundwaves is hosting a set by former Florida girl and recent Nashville transplant Edan Archer, so you can still listen to some country music on Fort Lauderdale Beach. 1 p.m. Friday, April 6, through Sunday, April 8, at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-828-7275. Tickets cost $125 to $1,150 via tortugamusicfestival.com.

EXPAND Queef Latina hosts the Pride edition of ICA's First Fridays. Photo by Karli Evans.

Miami's top drag talent will stomp into the Institute of Contemporary Art for the Pride edition of First Fridays. The event is hosted by Queef Latina and features performances by Kunst, Jupiter Velvet, Miss Toto, Opulence Queen, and many others. ICA will remain open until 10 p.m. for the special event, so take a look around the galleries while you're there. 6 p.m. Friday, April 6, at the Institute of Contemporary Art, 61 NE 41st St., Miami; icamiami.org. Admission is free.

Saturday

Daniela Lamas is a pulmonary and critical care doctor at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and now a published author. Lamas, who has contributed to the Miami Herald and New York Times, will visit Books & Books to discuss her new book, You Can Stop Humming Now: A Doctor's Stories of Life, Death, and in Between. What happens once a critical care patient leaves the white walls of the hospital room for a new normal at home? Lamas finds out through the stories of patients such as a salesman who found himself a kidney donor on social media, and a college student who survives but is forever altered by a near-fatal overdose. 7 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.



Miami's drag scene is in the midst of yet another golden era. It’s almost like it’s 1997 on South Beach, but without all the models and Madonna sightings. Double Stubble, the fabulous LGBTQ Sunday drag party launched at Gramps in Wynwood, will host a special event, Miami’s a Drag, at Concrete Beach Brewery. The drag show will be hosted by DJ Hottpants, and music will come courtesy of Mystic Bill and live performances by Candi Dixx, Dang-Ho, Yu Sickning, LaDonna Sucia, and Persephone Von Lips. 3 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Miami Beach Pride Parade returns this Sunday. Photo by Karli Evans

Sunday

Ocean Drive, one of the gay-friendliest streets in the world, will pound with the feet of LGBTQ+ community members and allies this Sunday at the Miami Beach Pride Parade. See drag queens and memorable floats, as well as Olympic silver medalist Gus Kenworthy, this year's grand marshal. Emmy Award-winning TV host Roxanne Vargas is this year's ally marshal. Noon Sunday, April 8, on Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; miamibeachgaypride.com. Admission is free.

Beyoncé has Sasha Fierce and Yoncé. What's your alter ego? Perhaps, unlike Bey, you didn't choose it. Instead, it was written for you on your Starbucks coffee cup. O, Miami's event That's Not My Neim, part of the monthlong O, Miami Poetry Festival, explores the connection between identity and "foodonyms" — the names you give to those around you to spare yourself long explanations and conversations. People of all races, genders, and ethnic backgrounds are invited to share the stories behind names invented for convenience as well as the nicknames they've chosen for themselves. 11 a.m. Sunday, April 8, at White Rose Coffee, 6246 SW Eighth St., Miami; omiami.org. Admission is $5 via eventbrite.com.

