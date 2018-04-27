The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

O, Miami's monthlong poetry festival wraps up this weekend. Get inspired at an appearance by legendary American poet Jack Hirschman at the North Beach Bandshell, Miami-Dade Public Library's final Check Out a Poet event, and a Love Burn reprise in Virginia Key Beach Park.

On the music front, Fort Rock will deliver Ozzy Osbourne this weekend, and Bad Bunny will headline the American Airlines Arena. If you're looking for adventure, local rapper Danny Daze will play a 12-hour set on the Space Terrace this Saturday.

Here's a look at these and more of the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

EXPAND Betty Who Courtesy photo

Pop singer Betty Who will headline South Florida's Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry, an organization that uses culinary events to highlight the plight of child poverty around the country. Many of South Florida's top chefs, sommeliers, mixologists, and participating restaurants, such as Glass & Vine, Lure Fishbar, and Stubborn Seed, will support the cause as Who sings songs like "Somebody Loves You" and her latest single, "Look Back." 7 p.m. Friday at Ice Palace Films Studios, 59 NW 14th St., Miami; nokidhungry.org. Tickets cost $95 to $150.

Miami Web Fest has provided web series creators with workshops, networking opportunities, and the chance to get some face time with influential entertainment industry figures since 2014. This year's festival includes a masterclass taught by Bobby Roth — director of Prison Break, Hawaii Five-O, and MacGyver — along with appearances by Keith David, Bob Gunton, and Karlee Perez. Participants will also have a chance to pitch their ideas to network executives at the Pitch Fest event. Thursday through Sunday at Marseilles Hotel, 1741 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; miamiwebfest.com. Tickets cost $60 to $399.

April is National Jazz Appreciation Month, and there's no better place to celebrate than Miami. The Magic City is a haven for both local and touring jazz musicians. This Friday, the Museum of Contemporary Art in North Miami will host a performance by the Aaron Lebos Reality. The musicians in the ensemble are in high demand on the local jazz scene. 8 p.m. Friday at Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., Miami; mocanomi.org. Admission is free.

O Miami's monthlong poetry festival comes to a close this week, but not before you get one final chance to pair some poetry with a couple of brews. The festival's host hotel, the Betsy, has teamed up with Culture Ireland and Poetry Ireland for Three Irish Poets, with readings by Irish poets Tara Bergin, Julie Morrissy, and Paul Perry. Wynwood Brewing will follow up the reading with a demonstration and tasting of its La Rubia beer. 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Betsy South Beach, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; thebetsyhotel.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND "Check Out a Poet" at North Dade Regional Library this Saturday. Photo courtesy of Miami Dade Public Library

Ever loved a poem so much you wished you'd gotten some face time with its author? With O Miami, you'll have the chance to go beyond checking out a book and "Check Out a Poet" instead. Spend 15 minutes with authors Yaddyra Peralta, Freesia McKee, Caroline Cabrera, or Rebecca Vaughns. Listen to their poems, ask them questions, or even read them an ode of your own. 2 p.m. Saturday at North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens; omiami.org. Admission is free.



The folks at the gamed-based coding platform Tynker know that the best way to get kids to learn something is to make it fun. They've helped more than 60 million kids begin coding, better equipping them for life in the digital age. Now they've teamed up with four regional libraries for a daylong hackathon this Saturday. Join Tynker at the YOUmake Miami maker spaces at the West Kendall and Miami Beach Regional Libraries and the YOUmedia Miami teen tech spaces at the North Dade and South Dade Regional Libraries for a coding primer for kids. 10 a.m. Saturday at various Miami-Dade Public Library locations; mdpls.org. Admission is free. Register at moorem@mdpls.org.

Just two years ago, Latin trap rapper Bad Bunny was bagging groceries at a store in Puerto Rico. Now he's one of the most in-demand rappers in the music world, landing features on songs with Becky G, J Balvin, Prince Royce, Farruko, and, most recently, Cardi B. He'll headline at the American Airlines Arena this Saturday, well before the release of his debut album. 8 p.m. Saturday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $60 to $140.



Miami Dade College's Museum of Art + Design and the Miami Book Fair are collaboratubg to host a special evening with legendary American poet Jack Hirschman at the North Beach Bandshell. Hirschman will team up with Italian musicians in the Terni Jazz Orchestra Ensemble, with whom he previously recorded an album, for a night of poetry, music, and politics. 7 p.m. Saturday at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; mdcmoad.org. Admission is free with RSVP via brownpapertickets.com.

EXPAND Ozzy Osbourne Photo by Mark Weiss

The annual Fort Rock festival, moving from Fort Myers to Sunrise this year, packs a hard-hitting lineup featuring Ozzy Osbourne, Godsmack, Breaking Benjamin, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Stone Temple Pilots, and many others. Head north and headbang to your heart's content. Saturday and Sunday at Markham Park, 16001 W. State Rd. 84, Sunrise; fortrockfestival.com. Tickets start at $89 for one day and $159.50 for a weekend pass.

Roll out the red carpet — rap royalty is hitting the 305. Ras Kass is a founding member of the hip-hop supergroup the Hrsmn, which also includes icons Canibus, Killah Priest, and Kurupt. Kass has a catalogue that dates back to 1996, and his latest — Intellectual Property SOI2 — dropped in 2016. Perhaps even more impressive than his longevity are his lyrics. He's one of the best MCs in history, and you've just gotta hear it to believe it. 8 p.m. Saturday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Admission costs $20.

You can accomplish a lot in 12 hours. Read a hearty book. Drive to Raleigh, North Carolina. Or enjoy an unnecessarily long but nevertheless awe-inspiring 12-hour set from Miami's own Danny Daze. Beginning at 11 p.m., Daze will take folks on the Space Terrace on a wildly spacey electronic journey. Be sure to stretch and drink some Red Bull to prepare for this dance marathon. 11 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; ticketfly.com. Tickets cost $10 to $30.

Can't make it to Burning Man? Skip the trip to the desert and enjoy a day at Love Burn. The one-day affair is a Burning Man regional event that's partnering with O, Miami Poetry Festival. Together they will light the sky with fireworks and finally — after heavy winds postponed the burners' plans in January — turn a 30-foot wooden globe and hands of love sculpture into cinders. The free-spirited BYOB party — O, Burning Love Miami — will take place in Virginia Key Beach Park. Camping is not allowed, and visitors must clean up before they leave. 7 p.m. Saturday in Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; theloveburn.com.