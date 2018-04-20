The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

If you were planning to stay in for Netflix and chill this weekend, you might want to hold off until next week. With Record Store Day back yet again, there is no shortage of music or festivals in town over the next couple of days. Technique Records will have Diplo and Kevin Haskins of Bauhaus in for record and book signings, and Sweat Records couples with Churchill's Pub for a full day of live music, including acts like Arthur Baker and Millionyoung. RZA and Earl Sweatshirt hit III Joints, and Wynwood Life is back with three days of live music, visual arts, and the best in food truck fare.

Here's a look at these and more of the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

Friday

You're reading an alt-weekly, so there's a good chance you'll be celebrating 4/20 the old-fashioned way. So you'll probably also be into III Joints, a party by the creators of the wildly popular music and art extravaganza III Points. Headlining what will surely be a cloud-filled affair will be Earl Sweatshirt and DJ Earl. There will also be a presentation of RZA's live score to The 36th Chamber of Shaolin, so Wu-Tang Clan fans certainly won't want to miss out. 4 p.m. Friday, April 20 at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; theandersonmiami.com. Tickets cost $35.



More than half a decade since civil war broke out in Syria, unspeakable images of violence continue to emerge from the nation with no end to the horror in sight. The onslaught of images coupled with a muted global response are enough to make most people feel helpless about what they as individuals might be able to do to help those affected by the crisis. Though Syria may feel like another world away, dozens of Syrian refugees have resettled in our South Florida community, and fostering a welcoming and supportive environment can go a long way toward helping these families move forward. Refugee Assistance Alliance and O Miami have teamed up for A Taste of Syria Supper Club, a fundraiser where Syrian hosts will make meals for guests, who will have the opportunity to converse with and learn about the experiences of the newest members of our community. 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 20 at Coral Gables Congregational Church, 3010 De Soto Blvd., Coral Gables; omiami.org. Tickets are $50.

Wynwood Life returns this weekend Courtesy of Swarm

Twenty bands. One hundred fifty artists and crafters exhibiting their goodness. A style lounge. Food trucks galore. A pop-up art gallery. A back-alley space for street artists. The three day long Wynwood Life festival is back again this weekend, so plan your sensory overload accordingly. Friday, April 20 through Sunday, April 22 at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.



Saturday

Technique Records will participate in its inaugural Record Store Day this Saturday, and the shop is coming out with a bang. Diplo and Kevin Haskins of Bauhaus will be in the house for book and record signings. Arrive early to get your hands on exclusive RSD releases and giveaways, including Technique Records tote bags for the first 100 people making purchases. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Broward Education Foundation's Marjory Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund. 8 a.m. Saturday, April 21, at Technique Records, 853 NE 79th St., Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free.

Various independent record stores have popped up in Miami over the past couple of years, but that doesn't mean you should forget the classics. Sweat Records will team up with Churchill's Pub for Record Store Day once again. All shoppers who arrive in line before 7 a.m. Saturday can call dibs on one item to take home with them once the doors open. The day concludes with a night of performances from some of Miami's top artists, including Millionyoung, Seafoam Walls, and Charlie Pickett. 8 a.m. Saturday, April 21, at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; sweatrecordsmiami.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Hip Hoppa Locka emcee Aja Black Courtesy of Hip Hoppa Locka

The women of Hip Hoppa Locka are dismantling gender, race, and religious stereotypes one beat at a time. The afternoon event, held in the shadow of Opa Locka's unique Moorish-style architecture, features Muslim women making moves in the world of hip-hop. Award winning B-girls Amirah Sackett and Mary Mar and emcee Aja Black will perform. Graffiti muralist Cita Sadeli “Chelove" will reveal a new work. 4 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at the Arc, 675 Ali Baba Ave., Opa Locka; mdclivearts.org. Admission is free with RSVP.

It can be all too easy to take Miami's beachside paradise for granted. Just a few decades ago, that lack of concern resulted in a polluted Biscayne Bay, and efforts have been made in the years since to protect the resource that makes Miami a living paradise. The recurring Baynanza beach cleanup, now in its 36th year, attracts thousands of volunteers for the largest shoreline cleanup of its kind in South Florida every year. 9 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at Surfside Community Center, 9301 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; miamidade.gov. Admission is free. Register as a volunteer here.

EXPAND Daughters of the Dust Courtesy of Cohen Media Group

Did you know that no black director has ever won an Oscar? As in almost every other profession, people of color have been underrepresented and undervalued in Hollywood. That's why it's important to take the time to celebrate their successes. Head to the Little Haiti Cultural Complex (LHCC) for a screening of Daughters of the Dust, the first feature directed by a black woman released in the United States. Directed by Julie Dash, it takes place in 1902 and tells the fascinating story of three generations of Gullah women living on and leaving an island in Georgia. It's part of the second-annual Mende Film & Cultural Arts Festival, LHCC's series to preserve Gullah Geechee culture. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 21 at Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; littlehaiticulturalcenter.com. Admission is free.

Sunday

Earth Day at the Frost Museum of Science is, naturally, all about learning about the planet. At Get Your Green On, special activities will focus on the movement to end plastic pollution. Families are invited to bring recyclables and learn about how to properly discard them. There will also be education on protecting ecosystems, a trail-mix bar area, a relay race, and solar-powered road racers. It's the perfect way for kids to learn how to best love Mother Earth. 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 22 at the Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. General museum admission costs $29 for adults and $20 for children; Miami-Dade residents pay $24.65 for adults and $17 for children.