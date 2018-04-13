The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Pride Week is over, but the rainbow has not faded in Miami, one of the LGBTQ capitals of the world. This Friday night, the folks behind Flaming Classics will present Club Jewel Box, named for the pioneering '40s queer gathering space. Take the next afternoon to reconnect with the water that surrounds and defines our existence in Florida with the third-annual Water Dance, and arrive early Sunday afternoon for a culture discussion panel featuring Questlove, visual artist Pedro Reyes, and poet Tom Healy at the recently renovated Bass.

Here's a look at these and more of the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

EXPAND Queer films such as Pink Narcissus by James Bidgood will honor Miami's LGBT legacy at Club Jewel Box. Strand Releasing

Friday

Prepare for queer-cinema overload — in the best possible way. Club Jewel Box, a one-night installation presenting provocative queer films and visuals, will hit the YoungArts space Friday. Among the six films you can see for five bucks are Andy Warhol's Blow Job, James Bidgood's Pink Narcissus, and Barbara Rubin's Christmas on Earth. To make your evening that much rosier, Tito's vodka and Concrete Beach beer will be available for purchase. 8 p.m. Friday at the Jewel Box at National YoungArts Foundation, 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $5 at eventbrite.com.

Fun fact: There have been a dozen Friday the 13th films. Within the collection is Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood. Directed by John Carl Buechler, the lucky number seven turns the big 3-0 this year. And to celebrate the milestone, O Cinema will host a special screening on, of course, Friday the 13th. How timely. 11:30 p.m. Friday at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $12.

Spend a night at the museum with an engineering-themed edition of the Frost Museum of Science's recurring Overnight Adventure series. Families and youth groups with kids aged 5 to 17 are invited to take in a special overnight viewing of the museum's new exhibition "Design Lab: Engineering" and a planetarium show. Children will learn the many ways in which engineering marvels simplify everyday life. 6 p.m. Friday at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. Tickets cost $80.

EXPAND National Water Dance Photo by Miana Jun

Saturday

All kinds of water issues plague our planet, such as access to clean drinking water and icecaps melting due to climate change. This Saturday, as part of the third-annual National Water Dance, communities and dancers across the nation will unite to perform at local water sites to raise awareness about critical water-related issues. The event — which includes more than 1,500 dancers nationally — was spearheaded by Miami choreographer Dale Andree. For the Miami performance, she'll lead more than 70 dancers from local schools, ensembles, and dance companies when they perform by the bay. 4 p.m. Saturday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center, 747 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne; nationalwaterdance.org. Admission is free.

The weekend is made for not only partying but also much-needed self-care. UHealth is helping the cause through its Journey to Wellness — part of Parkinson's and Public Health Awareness Month. Enjoy healthy food samples, cooking and workout demos, informative panel discussions, free meditation, yoga and Pilates sessions, and even raffle prizes. You can also get a free biometric reading and enjoy a performance courtesy of the Frost School of Music. 11 a.m. Saturday at Lennar Foundation Medical Center, 5555 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.



With the exception of rush-hour traffic, we could all use a little slowdown. "Slow Art Day" invites guests to take their time with each piece in the museum's galleries. Instead of speeding past a work of art you might not grasp or understand at first, sit with it. Get lost in it. Dig in and see what you can gain from it. Participants will look at pieces and then discuss them as a group. Henry Murphy, founder of Awakin — a startup meditation platform that serves corporate wellness, education, and consumer meditation spaces — will join you. Noon Saturday at Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum at FIU, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami; frost.fiu.edu. Admission is free.

Miami Zine Fair 2016 Photo by Monica McGivern

The Miami Zine Fair, created by Exile Books in 2014 to show off Miami's DIY zine movement, is already a staple of the local cultural community. This year, the fair will take place at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex as part of O, Miami Poetry Festival. If you've never made a zine or even heard of one, it doesn't matter — there's something for everyone at this fair. A portion of the proceeds will help the youth arts initiative in Little Haiti, Tradisyon Lakou Lakay. You've never zine anything like this. 11 a.m. Saturday at Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212-260 NE 59th Ter., #302, Miami; exilebooks.com. Admission is free.

Whether you've been a reggaeton fan since Daddy Yankee was pumping "Gasolina" or you got on the bandwagon when the Biebz jumped on "Despacito," you won't want to miss the party when the biggest stars of the Latin-music world take over the American Airlines Arena Saturday night for MiamiBash 2018. Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi will be there, as will Gente De Zona, J Balvin, and Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull. 7 p.m. Saturday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $59 to $750.

EXPAND Brunch with your four-legged best friend at Puppy Brunch. Photo by Chris Carter

Sunday



Last time Downtown Doral planned a Puppy Brunch, it went to the dogs. A rare day of rain during an otherwise dry March sidelined the puppy-pampering event, but organizers are back for another try this weekend. Bring your best friend or adopt one for a day of treats, grooming, photo booths, and mimosas for two-legged guests. 11 a.m. Sunday at Downtown Doral Park, 8395 NW 53rd St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

We live in an age when millions of us walk around with a wealth of scientific, artistic, and historical knowledge in the palms of our hands, and what have we done with it? At the moment, little more than Twitter trolling and SpongeBob memes. But it doesn't have to be this way. The Bass reopened in October to save us from this mundane existence through exhibits and panel discussions such as Curator Culture, a conversation series launching this Sunday with Questlove, visual artist Pedro Reyes, and poet Tom Healy. In the age of media saturation and sensory overload, what is really worth our time? Questlove, Reyes, and Healy will attempt to sift through the noise and find the substance. 4 p.m. Sunday at the Bass, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; thebass.org. Entry to the event is free with museum admission.

