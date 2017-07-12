The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

EXPAND Thursday: FIU SummerFest Courtesy of FIU Campus Life

Thursday

In case the terrible traffic and rudeness have distracted you, here's a reminder: The city you live in is a tropical vacation destination. And though it might be tempting to jet off to a place like New York to see some new faces, you don't have to, because the Miami Takeover is bringing them to you. For five days, urban professionals from across the nation are descending upon Miami to party and give back. If you want in on the fun, you can purchase a hotel-and-party package that includes a comedy night, pool party, all-white party, and live performances. 10 a.m. Thursday through Monday at various locations; themiamitakeover.com. Packages start at $429.

Millennials never got to witness Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, and the Beatles in their heyday. They've inherited their music as if it were their family's personal heirlooms but lack the satisfaction of experiencing the bands in their full glory. But don't see this Roger Waters concert as a compromise, the next best thing to being born before 1980. Instead, know you won't be credited with ruining the planet and that you're seeing a rock legend with decades of experience performing the tunes that changed music for the rest of time. 8 p.m. Thursday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $51 to $195.

If you've noticed an influx of kids wandering around your local mall and on your neighborhood streets, it's because school is out and they're reveling in being financially dependent and irresponsible. Perhaps to mitigate the restless energy of summertime late adolescence, one of the largest institutions of higher learning in Miami-Dade is organizing an Ultra-esque event with foam canons and lasers. FIU SummerFest is an all-day EDM concert featuring Bonnie X Clyde, Ookay, Party Favor, and Valentino Khan. If you're an FIU student this spring, summer, or fall, you get in free. 7 p.m. Thursday at Florida International University Modesto A. Maidique Campus, 11200 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-348-2138; summerfest.fiu.edu. Admission for nonstudents costs $30.

Thursday: Roger Waters Photo by Erik F. Brandsborg via Flickr

Friday

The Magic City is bewitching outside its sandy ocean rim. That's why the folks at the event company Beyond South Beach are luring you to Doral with a gathering of local vendors, food, music, and art. Twisted Fork Kitchen will bring the grub, Atomik will provide the live art, and Emkay and Magic City Hippies will perform live. So if you've been living like a tourist lately, head to Meet Miami at a brewery based right here at home. 9 p.m. Friday at the Tank Brewing Company, 5100 NW 72nd Ave., Bay A-1, Miami; 786-801-1554; facebook.com/beyondsouthbeach. Admission is free.

If you're a nostalgia-driven music collector or just a frequent patron of local bands, you've probably heard of Cheap Miami, a label that releases cassette tapes of bands both regional and international. After five years in the game, the label is celebrating its anniversary with nothing less than a showcase of local gems hosted by the incomparable Shelley Novak. Rick Fantasies, Denudes, the Grumps, and Anastasia Max are all slated to perform in the intimate backroom of Miami's favorite Wynwood rock venue. 11 p.m. Friday at Shirley's at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Admission costs $5.

Saturday: Stephanie Wakefield at the ICA. Photo by Mei-Ling via Flickr Creative

Saturday

Despite what Western medicine insists, the doctor doesn't always have a cure for what ails you. Delray holistic healers Banyan House and Inhale Miami are stepping in to assist you in your quest for good health. The two are merging and launching the Urban Apothecary in Miami. The opening night is themed Midsummer Night's Dream and will include live harp music and drumming, a DJ, an herb-heavy booze bar, trance light therapy, massage, free acupuncture, and information about treatments the apothecary will offer. It's pretty much a dream come true for those in need of a little self-care in the middle of a steamy, likely stale Miami summer. 7 p.m. Saturday at Inhale Miami, 6310 NE Second Ave., Miami; inhalemiami.com. Admission is free.

Those who dress their dogs in fancy duds or put their pups in strollers, rejoice! This weekend is the Canine Film Festival at Coconut Grove's Cinépolis movie theater. Pinch yourself now! It kicks off with A Day at the Movies With Your Dog, where entries into this very real film fest are screened. Other doggie day events include a fashion show, the Barker Awards, yoga with your dog, and an afterparty at Miami Lakes' Hotel Indigo. Fifty percent of the proceeds of these doggone entertaining events will benefit local animal rescues and shelters, so put your money where your mouth is and spend some cash on a fun day out instead of new doggie sunglasses. 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Cinépolis, 3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove, caninefilmfestival.com. Admission costs $10 to $1,000.

If you've ever pictured what Miami will be like in 30 years, you've probably already ventured into Stephanie Wakefield's topic for her upcoming lecture at the ICA. In a world teetering on the edge of the destruction of our climate, society, and even life as we know it, where do we find the potential for adaptation, the possibility of experimentation and transformation, and even the ability to thrive? Wakefield's scholarship will guide you through this territory and more, with a concentration on art-making and theory. 2 p.m. Saturday at the Institute of Contemporary Art, 4040 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-901-5272; icamiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP.

