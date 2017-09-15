The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Due to Hurricane Irma, some of these events may be canceled or rescheduled. We will update this post as changes are announced.

Friday



Want to use Citi Bike free for a year? All you have to do is scarf down chicken wings, as many chicken wings as you can, more chicken wings than anyone else at the Young Professionals of the Lighthouse's third-annual Chicken Wing Eating Contest. The entrance fee is $50, which will pay off handsomely if you win the grand prize of two yearlong memberships to Citi Bike. Plus, all the proceeds go toward the Lighthouse for the Blind's work with the visually impaired. Appetizers are complimentary, and all entrants and spectators receive a drink ticket. 6:30 p.m. Friday at Batch Gastropub, 30 SW 12th St., Miami; batchgastropub.com. Entry fee is $50; admission for spectators costs $20.



Amy Winehouse was a once-in-a-generation talents lost before her time. Although the English singer died in 2011, her memory lives on through her music and through tributes from her many fans. One of those tributes will happen when the Cabaret South Beach hosts its Amy Winehouse Tribute Weekend in celebration of her birthday. Her music will echo long into the night as servers sing "Valerie," "Back to Black," and other hits. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Cabaret South Beach, 1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; thecabaretsouthbeach.com. Admission is free.



Saturday

Quiet nights of quiet stars, big movies and even bigger personalities — the Brazilian Film Festival has it all. Due to Hurricane Irma, a free screening of 2017's João, o Maestro in SoundScape Park has been canceled. But there are plenty of other screenings at South Florida theaters, including a program dedicated to Latin American productions. Films in competition to win awards will be screened September 20 through 23 at Regal South Beach. The fest will close with another musical flick, Elis, a biopic about singer Elis Regina, which will also receive the Crystal Lens Award. 7 p.m. Saturday at various venues, including Miami Beach Cinematheque (1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach); brazilianfilmfestivalofmiami.com. Admission starts at $9 per screening.



EXPAND Tuesday: Mumford & Sons. Courtesy of the artist

Sunday



You can't make it to Munich this Oktoberfest but really want to use those lederhosen you invested in. Thankfully, the colossal Tank Brewing Company is hosting its inaugural Oktoberfest party, with German food, games, and its seasonal Märzen Festbier lager. Most exciting, a beard and mustache competition will begin at 5:30 p.m. Winners will receive a Tank Brewing mug and a $50 gift card for the tasting room. DM the brewery a pic of your full beard, partial beard, or mustache to show off your furry face. Noon Sunday at the Tank Brewing Company, 5100 NW 72nd Ave., Bay A-1, Miami; twitter.com/thetankbrewing. Admission is free.

UPDATE: This event has been postponed till Sunday, September 24. "Octoroon" is not a term you hear much anymore. It refers to a person who is one-eighth black. Having one great-grandparent who was a descendant of Africa placed those in the Old South in a social category all their own. The Area Stage is putting on a production of An Octoroon, written by Obie Award-winning playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins based on Dion Boucicault's 1859 book. The playwright tells the story of a pre-Civil War South and the love a slave owner has for a woman who fits the category of the title. The production features music and choreography and is both funny and provocative. There are sexual themes, so leave the kids at home. 5 p.m. Sunday at Area Stage Company, 1560 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables; 305-666-2078; areastagecompany.com. Tickets cost $20 to $25.

Many cool bands that formed in the '80s have lost their relevancy, but the Melvins are not among them. The Washington-bred heavy-stoner-rock trio not only still tours but also fully maintains its cool status. Singer and guitarist Buzz Osborne is an outspoken character who is likely the inspiration for The Simpsons' Sideshow Bob. He also introduced Dave Grohl to the rest of Nirvana, which is appropriate because the Melvins influenced grunge and sludge sounds quite a bit. Catch them this weekend for an intense and intimate performance. 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; cultureroom.net. Admission costs $20.



Oktoberfest starts early at the Tank Brewing Company: See Sunday. Shutterstock.com

Monday

Each Monday at Marlins Park, Tikd, a company that helps motorists get out of traffic tickets, sponsors a special day for those in the service. Active or retired U.S. military personnel, veterans, firefighters, and police officers can receive two complimentary tickets each. This Monday, take advantage of this deal with the first of three days of games pitting the Miami Marlins against the New York Mets. Most of Miami is from New York, so this game will draw a fun, likely lighthearted group of baseball fans rooting for both teams at once. 7:10 p.m. Monday at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; mlb.com. Tickets start at $14.

Tuesday

"I Will Wait" is a song that will forever be burned into your inner ear. The catchy tune features the jangling of a banjo and plenty of heartstring-pulling lyrics. And though it has a very Americana sound, the band that sings it, Mumford & Sons, is British. They will be waiting for you with an intense and superemotional show at the American Airlines Arena, where they'll belt out songs from their three popular albums. Their shows are as memorable as that dang song, so you might as well get the full arena and M&S experience while they're still banging away live. 7:30 Tuesday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets start at $41. See page 30 for more about Mumford & Sons.

Wednesday

Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year, a two-day celebration and the beginning of the agricultural cycle in the ancient Near East. Make this new year sweet not only by dipping apples in honey but also by heading to a Miami Beach bar that's made up of 100,000 pounds of actual ice. There's even ice glassware, and you can take shots from crystal-studded sculptures. For $15, you get to wear fur coats, boots, and gloves to stay warm, and for $50, you can wear them and get an apple honey shot for good luck. Your bubbe would be proud. 7 p.m. Wednesday at Drinkhouse Fire & Ice, 1672 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; sobefireice.com. Admission costs $15 or $50.