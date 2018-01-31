Five Things to Do Instead of Watching the Super Bowl This Sunday

You're not a football fan, and you can't even fake it on the biggest sports day of the year. Super Bowl Sunday can be lonely if you don't care about men questionably ramming their heads into one another for money, bragging rights, and rings.

You've tried to sit through the big game with friends and enjoy the commercials, and you might even love halftime performer Justin Timberlake, but you know you could just as easily watch his set on YouTube the next day without sitting through a four-hour game. Not even Donald Trump's vile feud with NFL players is enough to pique your interest.

If you fit this profile, there's no need to resort to watching Netflix by yourself Sunday. From the free pool-party culmination of Wigwood to an all-male burlesque revue to movie screenings and antique-map and thrift fairs, plenty of events will keep you occupied while the rest of the nation watches the ol' sportsball. Here are your five best Super Bowl alternatives.