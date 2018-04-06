Artist and Activist Niki Lopez Helps Trauma Survivors Through Art

Artist and activist Niki Lopez is a survivor. From age 11 to 25, she was trapped in a religious cult in Georgia, where she was separated from the rest of her family. The cult's leader sexually abused her. But in 2000, Lopez escaped and worked with the FBI to put the him in federal prison. She was later given a humanitarian award from the FBI for her help in bringing down the organization.

But Lopez never shared her experience until over a decade later, in South Florida, when she started an art and activism movement titled What’s Your Elephant? that uses art to create conversations around uncomfortable and taboo subjects. This Friday, Lopez will continue to share her story when she opens her solo show "These Eyes: A Retrospect Exhibition" at Ali Cultural Arts in Pompano Beach.

“Art for me is a cathartic way of working through [trauma]… Art is healing and it gives other people permission to share their stories. When we hold on to certain things, we feel isolated, but when we share, we take off the shame that holds us back," she says. "I use art as a catalyst for change, whether it is against molestation, racism, or gender inequality. We cannot change if we cannot acknowledge things that we need to change.”