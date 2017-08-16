The Five Worst Works of Public Art in Miami

Remember the episode of Parks and Recreation in which Leslie Knope and crew enter a contest to design a new mural for Pawnee City Hall? After all the parks department’s submissions fail to excite anyone, they enlist their friend Mark to design something that’ll win. He draws an old man feeding pigeons on a park bench. Booooooring. How could that possibly win?

“It’s mass appeal. It’s like what motels put up, and it hangs there for years,” he answers. “In government, there’s always someone who opposes a stance. Us? Old man feeding pigeons? No stance.”

This is the defining principle of public art: if an artwork is going to be in public, out in the open, where everyone can see it, it can’t make anyone angry, whether that be corporate or government sponsors or the average passerby. Most public art is devoid of that which makes art interesting: controversy, excitement, any flavoring whatsoever. But some public artworks, especially here in Miami, still manage to infuriate people through garishness, mediocrity, and beyond. They’re just big, ugly things that we have to stare at every day, offending us simply by existing.