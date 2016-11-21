The Ultimate Guide to Miami's Malls on Black Friday

Dadeland Mall to build a dining pavilion. Courtesy of Dadeland Mall

The most festive way to burn off the few thousand calories you'll pack down Thanksgiving Day is, of course, Black Friday shopping. Though it might not be as effective as a military-style workout, it's just as intimidating and, depending upon whom you ask, even more serious.

Shopping centers across Miami-Dade County are prepared for one of the biggest retail events of the year. Store hours regarding exclusive sales and deals have been released, which means a new gadget or flashy outfit is just a car ride and a parking-lot smackdown away. Here's a roundup of opening times for every mall in Miami. Plan to reach your shopping destination about 30 minutes before go time.

Aventura Mall

This year, North Miami's most popular retail destination will be shuttered on Turkey Day. Instead, the mall will open at 7 a.m. Friday and close at 10 p.m. The mall has undergone extensive renovations since last year, so check the Aventura Mall app to help you find the parking closest to the places you want to shop. Anchor stores include Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom.

19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 305-935-1110; aventuramall.com

Bal Harbour Shops

The luxury outdoor mall will keep its doors closed Thanksgiving Day. On Black Friday, the mall will open at 10 a.m., one of the latest start times in Miami. It will remain open until 9 p.m. Anchor stores include Nieman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue.

9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-866-0311; balharbourshops.com

Dadeland Mall

This Kendall shopping center will be open Thanksgiving Day from 6 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday. It will reopen a few hours later at 6 a.m. and remain open till 10 p.m. Anchor stores include JC Penney, Macy's, Nordstrom, and Saks Fifth Avenue.

7535 N. Kendall Dr., Miami; 305-665-6227; simon.com/mall/dadeland-mall

Dolphin Mall

Forget cooking. Miami's largest outlet mall will open its doors at 10 a.m. Thanksgiving Day and keep them open until midnight. On Black Friday, the mall will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Anchor stores include Bloomingdale's, Burlington Coat Factory, Nieman Marcus Last Call, and Saks Fifth Avenue Off Fifth.

11401 12th St. NW, Miami; 305-365-7446; shopdolphinmall.com

The serene scene at Bal Harbour Shops. Courtesy of Bal Harbour Shops

The Falls

Similar to Dadeland Mall, the Falls will be open from 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day to 1 a.m. on Black Friday. It will reopen a few hours later at 6 a.m. and stay open till 10 p.m. Anchor stores include Bloomingdale's and Macy's.

8888 SW 136th St., Miami; 305-255-4571; simon.com/mall/the-falls

Mall of the Americas

On Thanksgiving Day, the mall will be closed. It will be open on Black Friday from 8 a.m. till 10 p.m. Anchor stores include Costco, Home Depot, and Marshalls.

7795 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-261-8772; malloftheamericas.com

Miami International Mall

Plan ahead because this mall's parking situation is known to be tricky. The retail center will open its doors at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and close at 1 a.m. Friday. It will reopen that day from 7 a.m. till 10 p.m. Anchor stores include JCPenney, Kohl's, Macy's, and Sears.

1455 NW 107th Ave., Doral; 305-593-1777; simon.com/mall/miami-international-mall

The Shops at Merrick Park

The open-air mall in Coral Gables will be closed Thanksgiving Day. It will open at its usual 9 a.m. time on Black Friday and remain open until 10 p.m. Anchor stores include Nieman Marcus and Nordstrom.

358 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables; 305-529-0200; shopsatmerrickpark.com

Southland Mall

Located in Cutler Bay, the mall will be closed Thanksgiving Day. On Black Friday, it will be open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. Anchor stores include Macy's, JC Penney, and Sears.

20505 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami; 305-235-8880; mysouthlandmall.com

