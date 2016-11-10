The Ten Weirdest Workouts in Miami

Skyrobics Photo courtesy of Sky Zone Miami

Because a six-pack is part of the official Miami uniform, working out is a priority for many citizens of the 305. For some people, it’s how they spend the better part of their day (because not having a real job is also part of the Miami uniform, apparently).

Given the importance of appearance, it’s no wonder Miamians are always looking for newer, better ways to work out. Every time we turn around, another gym or fitness studio or yogalatesbarrespin spot has held a grand opening and proclaimed itself the best workout ever.

So in honor of our city’s dedication to fitness, here are ten weird, unique, or unusual ways to work out in Miami. Slip into your Lululemon and get sweating.

Pole vixen in action. Courtesy of Spinderella Fitness

10. Pole Vixen

Nothing screams Miami more than pole dancing. This form of fitness has become increasingly popular, and this particular class is all about learning mini pole-based routines to different genres of songs. Soft rock, slow jams, you name it — you'll learn how to work the pole with it.

Pole Vixen is offered Mondays at 8 p.m. at Spinderella Fitness, 14075 SW 143rd Ct,. #1, Miami. Unlimited memberships start at $39.99 per week. One pole class costs $15, ten run $84.99, and 15 are $99.99. Visit spinderellafitness.com .

Boss chicks Matt Pendleton Photography

9. The Boss Chick Dance Workout

This female-focused workout is all about making moves. Basically, it's a high-intensity hip-hop, dancehall, and Afrobeats "twerkout" designed to maximize calorie burn. Each class includes a HIIT (high-intensity interval training) twerk dance cardio session, toning, choreography, and a cool-down stretch. Unleash your inner Beyoncé.

Boss Chick classes are offered at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at 16357 NW 57th Ave., Miami Lakes, and 6:30 p.m. Fridays at 2600 NW 87th Ave., Unit #25, Doral. Classes cost $14 each. Visit bosschickdanceworkout.com.

Courtesy of Spinderella Fitness

8. Stripperella

This intriguingly titled class teaches "the art of tease." Participants are asked to wear layered clothing so they can take it off — both on and off the pole. A button-up shirt and heels are requirements. This one is sure to make your significant other superstoked.

Stripperella is offered as a "Happy Hour Class" twice a month or as a brunch or Friday-night ladies' night for 2 hours at Spinderella Fitness, 14075 SW 143rd Ct. #1, Miami. Unlimited memberships start at $39.99 per week. One pole class costs $15, ten are $84.99, and 15 run $99.99. Visit spinderellafitness.com.

Turf Wars winners Courtesy Anatomy at 1220

7. Turf Wars

What good is working out if you're not trying to be better than somebody else? We're millennials, and feeding our egos is what we do best. At Anatomy at 1220, Turf Wars is all about beating your fellow classmates in a sweat-soaked battle royal. The workout concentrates on strength, agility, power, and speed, and the winning team gets bragging rights and — in true millennial fashion — a social media shout-out.

Turf Wars is offered Fridays from 8 to 8:45 a.m. at Anatomy 1220, 1220 20th St., Miami. Fitness and spa memberships start at $189 monthly. Visit anatomyat1220.com or call 786-213-1220.

Aquacycling Courtesy of Aqua Fitness Revolution

6. Water Biking

Biking underwater is officially a thing. Just ask Betty Devallet, South Florida's queen of aqua fitness. During her aqua bikes classes, participants ride on a stationary bike submerged waist level in a pool. The water offers extra resistance, so the workout is amazing for your lower bod. It's even said to reduce cellulite. Devallet teaches mostly private and semiprivate classes in private or gated community pools. She also teaches aquatic fitness classes to groups at the Deering Bay Yacht & Country Club and aquacycling classes at the Riviera Country Club. But if you're lacking your own pool or country club membership, her Aquacycling and Aquatic Fitness Studio will open in the MiMo District toward the end of this year or beginning of next.

Classes are offered at various locations, and rates vary. Visit aquafitnessrevolution.com or call 786-259-4131.

